“Your task is not to seek for love, but merely to seek and find all the barriers within yourself that you have built against it.” — Jalaluddin Rumi

Nearly seven years ago, I began my appointment as pastor to the St. Helena United Methodist Church. Since spring 2017, I have come to know, appreciate and love this church and community.

Love is a wondrous and mysterious aspect of God and creation. It is a felt experience and way of relating that is at the heart of who we are humans. Yet love is at the heart of the universe, the center of creation, the place where all of life arises and comes into being. Love is the energetic orientation that brings forth life, a creative act from the one we call Creator, God and Mystery.

When relating with others, while working together or worshiping together, in time of loss and time of joy, it is the remembrance of love that lifts and connects. Not just remembering but experiencing love in all its wonder and grace is what helps us to be in the world while not losing touch with the spirit or our soul. Yet it takes practice, consistent and heartfelt, to realize this experience of love. It is easy to be disappointed, to be hurt, to think it’s pointless to try to love. But even with life’s many frustrations, to respond with love is actually the most efficient way to live. For when we respond with anger or resentment or frustration or rejection, of others or of ourselves, we just continue the cycle of suffering, of isolation, of believing that we are right and that the other is wrong. But when we look closely at the situation, whatever it is, through the eyes of love, then we can disarm ourselves. When we are disarmed, we can respond in the way that love asks us to. With acceptance of the situation and appreciation of the struggle to communicate, we can find relationship with others through compassion and love, just as God does with all of us.

How does one experience love? Start by thinking and reflecting on someone you already love. My wife and I have been blessed together for well over 40 years. I know that our love is constant, even though it does still change and grow. Love has infiltrated our lives, each of us transformed to the point where love is a real and living part of who we are. Not just as a couple, but as individuals in the world who share our hearts and lives through love. Love is a state of awareness, a place to recognize we are made from love and by love, so that we know we are love.

So, what is love really about? It is seeing the one we love all around us, rather than holding our love for one alone. It’s feeling God’s love and the joy of creation in the midst of our own lives. Love is not about tracking the giving or the taking; it’s the acceptance of others just as we have learned to accept and love ourselves. When we catch a glimpse of the beloved in the eyes and hearts and minds of others, then we are accepting love more completely. When we see beyond the differences that separate us, and instead focus on the ways we are similar and alike, we create stronger bonds of love in our lives. Step by step, we learn to love creation by allowing our love to lead us, increasing our ability to love all, and be loved in return.