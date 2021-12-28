Thursday Pulpit: On love and suffering

“Almighty God, Who out of the mouths of babes and sucklings hath ordained strength, and madest infants to glorify thee by their deaths.”

Strange words. Do you ever wonder how in the Name of God does the blood of infants glorify God? That’s a tough question to confront. Let’s leave it in front of us as we consider the cost, the Holy-cost of innocent blood shed in this world in mayhem, war, and abortion.

We’ve just celebrated the joys of Christ — Mass and then, within days, the Church jolts us awake … with the martyrdom of St. Stephen, and with the cost of the Holy Innocents.

Holy Scripture insists on telling us the truth: Heaven is glorious, but we still live here … in a world soaked with innocent blood … that the world doesn’t want to see.

What the Church tells us is that with Jesus Christ, with Whom we are joined in His death AND His resurrection … we are joined into His martyrdom and the martyrdom of all martyrs. A martyr is basically a witness to something. The word “martyr” only has its exalted meaning because of the countless Christians who have paid the ultimate price to witness to the reality of Jesus Christ and His gift to us of reconciliation with God.

His martyrdom is considered Red as is the martyrdom of the Holy Innocents … a martyrdom of blood, of giving up one’s life to give an example of the Gospel, the laying down of one’s life for another. To show forth God’s love in the gift of one’s life. Certainly, to the world this is a desperate foolishness. To us it is a love song back to God … the offering back of the gift of life, in order of course, to receive it more abundantly in eternal life.

Now there are places in the world today where there is lots of Red martyrdom going on. But for most of us our martyrdom is considered White: the sacrifice of a life laid down and lived for Christ in service to Him and each other. Some of us may find the Red, and if so, the Holy Spirit will show us how accomplish it in God’s will and with peace.

We know already how to accomplish the White. So many of our prayers are for the strength to accomplish the White. As Christians, at the very least, we are to live the White martyrdom, the unbloody witness. We offer ourselves as holy and living sacrifices to the Father Almighty and our fellow man.

As Christians we serve the God of Love. And He taught us that love in this world always means suffering and sacrifice. To love IS to suffer. There is NO way around that truth. That’s not politically correct today (perhaps hardly ever). But it is the rock bottom hardcore truth. This is our reality-based perspective. To care about something or someone from your heart makes you vulnerable. Love costs love.

Now step back and regard the world from that perspective, from the perspective of heaven. Surely it is full of suffering and loss. Innocence lasts but for a short while, and pleasure only a little bit longer. The world’s great prime directive seems to be to simply avoid pain, if possible … and it isn’t. This world exacts a terrible blood price, and much of it is innocent blood. It has been the utopian dream of mankind to somehow staunch its self-inflicted flood of innocent blood … but it will never happen because it is always welling up from the darkened depths of the heart of mankind. That’s the bitter truth. It won’t happen until Our Lord’s Second Coming when all hearts will be threshed in the last Judgment encounter with Jesus the Christ.

So for the tremulous time being, tyrants will plague us and mere men whom we hope might be as gods will fail us … and the innocent will suffer and some will die before their innocence is lost. And in the end, we will all die to this life.

The big question for us is how we live in this time of the White and Red martyrdoms … how we see God’s purpose unfolding in even the darkest of times We see the Innocents delivered from the trials of this world and brought directly to the throne of God. It is our loss now … but it is Heaven’s glory that our Innocents are there with God and the angels and the Church Triumphant. All praising God together.

So that is how the death of the Holy Innocents does glorify God. Death is but a doorway to heaven. They are there … to praise Him in His presence. They were the very first martyrs … the first witnesses to His Kingship, and they paid the price of the Red martyrdom, the first to do so after Our Lord came among us.

And they were Innocent. All the babies we have lost are innocent and are now with God, praising Him all the day long. Those amazing souls, who were never touched by the pain and evil of this world, are waiting to greet us. We’ll have a lot to tell each other. Aborted, miscarried, dying too young … they are all with Our Lord … in endless delight and communion with Him. We need not ever worry about that!

Praise be to God!

