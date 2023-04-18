There is a reason why Christians, along with many other religious and spiritual traditions around the world, celebrate Easter in the springtime. The earth is coming alive again after the cold winter months; the beauty of newness is everywhere bearing fruits of hope and joy in human hearts. Christianity celebrates this return to new life as we remember the resurrection of Jesus three days after having been tortured and brutally executed by the Roman Empire. Jesus’ resurrection body as recounted in the New Testament was both tactile and mysterious. He could be touched, eat, and drink, but also walk through locked doors, and sometimes was not recognized even by his closest friends. The gospels record that Jesus appeared to his followers for forty days after his resurrection, and then ascended into heaven, taking our full human nature to the right hand of God.

Resurrection from the dead seems far-fetched, and not only to our modern western minds. The defense against the claim of an empty tomb, that the body was stolen, is found in the earliest Christian writings. I want to suggest that resurrection is both real and relevant in three ways.

First, Christians, believe Jesus to be the incarnation of God, specifically the second person of the Trinity, the eternal Word through whom all things were made, God the Son. In choosing to become human, God, in Jesus, was submitting to a human death. To think that death could permanently hold the creator of all life within its grasp, though, is far-fetched! Western society since the Enlightenment has been the first human civilization to allow for the possibility that this is physical reality we can see and touch is all that exists. Every other human society has had a belief in some spiritual reality beyond this physical one and has tried to connect with that reality in various ways. If we accept that a spiritual reality exists, and that we are somehow connected to it, then resurrection may be real for us as well.

Second, resurrection is real on a purely biological level, written into the very nature of the creation. We do not think about it very often, but our bodies are made up of carbon that has been around since deep time. We are made up of atoms that were once asteroids and parts of dinosaurs. In a shorter timeframe, a tree that falls in a forest is called a nurse tree; it becomes in its decay and death host to thousands of other living organisms. I call this the theology of compost! All of nature is in a constant cycle of life and death and more life, where death is simply the gateway to more life.

There’s a third way in which resurrection is real. My favorite Easter hymn proclaims, “love is come again like wheat that springeth green.” Jesus’ resurrection might not have been good news for his friends who denied and deserted him. Was the boss coming back with a vengeance as in so many ghost stories? Quite the opposite. Jesus comes back speaking words of peace and forgiveness, of reconciliation and renewal. Jesus takes the time to re-knit broken relationships, then entrusts this work of reconciliation, of making the broken whole, to his followers. Love always holds the possibility of resurrection.

Resurrection is real in three ways: on an eternal and divine level, on a biological and physical level, and on the level of love. Why am I telling you this? Because I hope that it will add to the springtime of your joy. If you find yourself closer to a place of death than life, my prayer is that these reflections bring you hope. All death has the seeds of life embedded in it. “Unless a grain of wheat falls to the earth and dies, it remains a single grain. But if it dies, it bears much fruit.” Similarly, all life contains the marks of the death that brought it to birth. Jesus’ followers knew his resurrected body because they saw in it the marks of his crucifixion.

We have had a lot of funerals at Grace lately, and these words from the prayer said at a burial have been echoing in my mind and heart: “In sure and certain hope of the resurrection … ” May your hope be strengthened, beloved, and may you find resurrection all around.