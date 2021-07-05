Thursday Pulpit: One size fits all

Wave after wave keeps rolling in … Surfers catch the ocean waves and ride them to shore. There is something timeless about the ocean — the big blue. Time seems to stand still.
The sun is setting in a bright shade of pink at the beach in Malibu. The light sea breeze is refreshing. Pelicans fly by on their way to somewhere. It’s the perfect place, at the perfect moment. This is happiness, momentarily at least.
How do we catch happiness and never let go? Since we are all created as one-of-a-kind, happiness comes in many different forms — some simple and some quite complex.
I believe a universal form of happiness is having Jesus at the center of your life. Jesus is “One Size Fits All.”
I can’t write or say enough words to completely define God nor do I completely understand Him. Yet I can, with certainty, tell you that God is love itself. I can tell you that God brings a fulfillment to my life that nothing else on planet Earth can fill. He is simply happiness!
The ultimate happiness will be when time is virtually removed from the human equation. That is when sin is destroyed and forever begins.
Until then, sure, there are good days and bad days for everyone. But let’s try to capture the good days and string them together.
Don’t put off until tomorrow what you can do today. You may like what you do today and can do it again tomorrow.
There are ups and downs along the pathways of life. Some people think they have life all figured out. If you think you’ve arrived, you haven’t. Happiness is a journey, not a destination.
We can catch happiness from serving God and serving others. It’s very important to get outside our own little worlds.
When Jesus called the first disciples, they were out fishing and hadn’t caught anything all night. Jesus told Simon, “Put out into deep water, and let down the nets for a catch.”
“They caught such a large number of fish that their nets began to break.” The soon-to-be disciples filled two boats so full of fish that they started to sink.
“When Simon Peter saw this, he fell at Jesus’ knees and said, 'Go away from me, Lord; I am a sinful man!' For he and all his companions were astonished at the catch of fish they had taken.”
“Then Jesus said to Simon, 'Don’t be afraid; from now on you will catch men.' So they pulled their boats up on shore, left everything and followed Him.” (Luke 5:1-11)
The disciples left their comfort zones to follow Jesus. In His new disciples, Jesus saw people who would help others discover the depth of His love. What a powerful and humbling experience to be fishers of mankind.
Following God is where true happiness is found. Not that the disciples were purposefully looking for happiness, but they did recognize someone extraordinary and life-changing when they encountered Jesus.
God loves everyone who has ever existed. He wants you and me to follow Him. Through prayer and the Scriptures, we can know Him better and better.
By following Jesus, we can then share His message of pure, solid love with others. We can’t share what we don’t have.
“'Come, follow me,' Jesus said, 'and I will make you fishers of men.'” (Matthew 4:19) Jesus took common fishermen and transformed them into soul winners and kingdom builders.
Eternity in God’s kingdom, Heaven, is what really counts. That is where the ultimate, lasting happiness is found.
But we can absolutely be happy on life’s journey too. “Delight yourself in the Lord and He will give you the desires of your heart.” (Psalms 37:4)
Love God. Catch happiness. Relish life.
Kerry Scott Baldwin is an Elder of the Pacific Union College Seventh-day Adventist Church.