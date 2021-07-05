Thursday Pulpit: One size fits all

Don’t put off until tomorrow what you can do today. You may like what you do today and can do it again tomorrow.

There are ups and downs along the pathways of life. Some people think they have life all figured out. If you think you’ve arrived, you haven’t. Happiness is a journey, not a destination.

We can catch happiness from serving God and serving others. It’s very important to get outside our own little worlds.

When Jesus called the first disciples, they were out fishing and hadn’t caught anything all night. Jesus told Simon, “Put out into deep water, and let down the nets for a catch.”

“They caught such a large number of fish that their nets began to break.” The soon-to-be disciples filled two boats so full of fish that they started to sink.

“When Simon Peter saw this, he fell at Jesus’ knees and said, 'Go away from me, Lord; I am a sinful man!' For he and all his companions were astonished at the catch of fish they had taken.”

“Then Jesus said to Simon, 'Don’t be afraid; from now on you will catch men.' So they pulled their boats up on shore, left everything and followed Him.” (Luke 5:1-11)