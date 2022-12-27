Thursday Pulpit: Our right to God’s goodness

This Christmas season has been a time of reflecting on Jesus Christ's message of our inalienable right to be free from lack and limitation. Do we dare think beyond such a sense of restriction? Can those suffering from a lack of health or happiness, of home or love, have hope for something better?

Absolutely! Jesus’ life illustrates the infinite possibilities of an all-powerful, ever-present, and all-good God to unclasp the yoke of limitation, even for those who may not be aware that such divinely bestowed goodness is available to them.

Late in the 18th century, James Somerset, an enslaved African American from Virginia, was brought by his owner to Great Britain on a business trip. In a landmark legal case, Great Britain’s court declared Somerset’s legal right to freedom as soon as he stepped on British soil.

Did the courts change the law for Somerset? No! They simply confirmed his freedom based on existing law.

Jesus did something similar many years before this when he proclaimed the law of God that was already in effect, as well as his intention to see this law made practical. He said, “Think not that I am come to destroy the law, or the prophets: I am not come to destroy, but to fulfill” (Matthew 5:17).

Jesus affirmed that it was God’s will to remove all limits. He said, “I can of mine own self do nothing: as I hear, I judge: and my judgment is just; because I seek not mine own will, but the will of the Father which hath sent me” (John 5:30). Such a declaration had the effect of discrediting every devilish suggestion of lack that tried try to get those who came to Jesus for healing to forfeit their rights under God’s law. He confirmed that God is not the author of restrictive conditions, nor does He sanction them.

Mary Baker Eddy writes in "Science and Health with Key to the Scriptures," “If God had instituted material laws to govern man, disobedience to which would have made man ill, Jesus would not have disregarded those laws by healing in direct opposition to them and in defiance of all material conditions” (p. 227).

We are all free to discover the already existing and unchangeable laws of God, good, and apply them to our lives, as I’ve experienced myself many times through prayer. Such a revelation has the effect of dispelling the limitation of fear and instilling a real and practical sense of freedom. As St. Paul puts it, “Now our Lord Jesus Christ himself, and God, even our Father, which hath loved us, and hath given us everlasting consolation and good hope through grace, Comfort your hearts, and establish you in every good word and work. (II Thessalonians 2:16, 17).

God’s goodness is reflected in God’s love for us — a love that’s always present and fully operating. It’s God’s gift to one and all, here and now, removing all claims of lack or limitation and restoring an enduring sense of freedom.