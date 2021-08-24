Thursday Pulpit: Outreach and kindness

Compassion for others has always been a fundamental characteristic of anyone seeking to be more Christ-like. In the Book of Mormon, the Prophet Alma said: “If ye are desirous to come into the fold of God, and to be called his people, and are willing to bear one another’s burdens, that they may be light, and are willing to mourn with those that mourn, yea, and comfort those that stand in need of comfort, ye are mine.” (Mosiah 18: 8-9)

Christ was the great exemplar in serving and lifting others. He taught us that we should lose ourselves in the service to others and to demonstrate love to others through helpful actions and outreach. He was no “respecter of persons” as he brought balm to the bodies and souls of all our Heavenly Father’s children.

Although I believe the primary motivation for caring acts of kindness is selflessness, the Savior promises great blessings to those who give of themselves: “Give and it shall be given unto you. … For the same measure that ye mete withal it shall be measured to you again” (Luke 6:38)

So many of our neighbors and friends have cause to mourn, either through illness and the too frequent loss of family members or the general sense of apprehension and fear occasioned by the pandemic. What a perfect time to be on the Lord’s errand and to find ways to bring comfort to others.