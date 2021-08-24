Thursday Pulpit: Outreach and kindness

As the result of a recent discussion at church that focused on the challenges associated with a world that seems less and less attracted to active beliefs in Christianity, I sensed a certain frustration and discouragement with efforts designed to change lives by bringing the Gospel message to others.
Clearly, issues associated with the pandemic have made active social interactions more difficult. Nonetheless, it occurs to me that recently I’ve been experiencing a broader and more frequent level of sincere concern for others from my friends and associates as well as with complete strangers. I’ve watched with delight so many acts of kindness and outreach that indicate a genuine concern for the welfare of others. These Christlike behaviors suggest to me that something positive is occurring and that goodness is on the rise.
There are countless stories of humanitarian efforts of religious organizations that respond so quickly and so thoroughly to devastating natural disasters. I am, of course, most familiar with those administered by the Humanitarian Service arm of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, but certainly, the Christ-like support of so many is multi-institutional and even more often involves the efforts of single individuals, families, or groups of locally organized community groups and service organizations. The horrible fires that leveled communities in Napa, Santa Rosa and in Paradise were surrounded by stories of acts of kindness from School Districts, community service groups, individuals, and religious organizations. These are those who as Christ indicated willingly seek to “bear ... one another’s burdens.” (Galatians 6:2)
Compassion for others has always been a fundamental characteristic of anyone seeking to be more Christ-like. In the Book of Mormon, the Prophet Alma said: “If ye are desirous to come into the fold of God, and to be called his people, and are willing to bear one another’s burdens, that they may be light, and are willing to mourn with those that mourn, yea, and comfort those that stand in need of comfort, ye are mine.” (Mosiah 18: 8-9)
Christ was the great exemplar in serving and lifting others. He taught us that we should lose ourselves in the service to others and to demonstrate love to others through helpful actions and outreach. He was no “respecter of persons” as he brought balm to the bodies and souls of all our Heavenly Father’s children.
Although I believe the primary motivation for caring acts of kindness is selflessness, the Savior promises great blessings to those who give of themselves: “Give and it shall be given unto you. … For the same measure that ye mete withal it shall be measured to you again” (Luke 6:38)
So many of our neighbors and friends have cause to mourn, either through illness and the too frequent loss of family members or the general sense of apprehension and fear occasioned by the pandemic. What a perfect time to be on the Lord’s errand and to find ways to bring comfort to others.
I believe we can and are making the challenges of our present-day work in a positive direction through selfless service to others. Simply call a friend and let them know you care about them. Ask if they have needs you might help meet, or better yet, find a way to do something positive for them before they ask. Also, remember, the greatest measure of joy comes through anonymous service that so often multiplies itself contagiously.
So many of us feel isolated and separated from associations that give their lives great meaning. I’m confident we can all contribute to making our local communities and our world better and more positive places by consciously finding ways to “lighten the burdens of others.” May this be both our desire and our behavior.
Dr. David E. Brown is regional Director of Public Affairs but was formerly the President of the Napa Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, which includes 10 congregations — four in Napa, one in St. Helena, one in Sonoma, two in Vallejo, and two in Benicia.