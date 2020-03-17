Thursday Pulpit: Pastor Steve Sager says, 'Vaya con Dios'

This is my last Thursday Pulpit article. We will be leaving St. Helena at the end of March. As such, I asked myself what thoughts I wanted to leave you with. I want to thank you for your support and encouragement. I sincerely want to thank the St. Helena Star and David Stoneberg for giving me the opportunity to contribute these articles for your consideration.
After 10 years of articles, I decided on sharing one of my favorite passages of Scripture.
Proverbs 3:5-6 instructs us, “Trust in the Lord with all your heart, and lean not on your own understanding; In all your ways acknowledge Him, and He shall direct your paths.”
- To “trust” means to place your hope and confidence in God. In other words, “Trust the Lord with every fiber of your being.”
- “Lean not on your own understanding.” Why? Our own understanding competes with our ability to trust in Him. This really means to abandon self-reliance.
- “In all your ways acknowledge Him” implies that we need to give Him glory; when things go well and when things don’t go so well. It means being a witness for Him wherever you find yourself, whether in the valleys or on the mountaintops. We must acknowledge Him in everything we do, fight for what is right, stand for holiness and purity and be obedient to His word.
- “He shall direct your paths,” this is the fruit of “trusting-leaning-acknowledging.” To “direct” means to direct in the right way, to make smooth or straight. He may direct your paths through tests, through trials, through sorrows, through discipline, or through correction. But the goal is always a straight path.
Our logic, our reason will want to oppose His direction. It is not easy, but what makes you able to trust Him is that you comprehend and acknowledge His love for you and faithfulness to you. This verse ends with a future promise, “He shall direct your paths.” Not He might, but He shall!
We live in uncertain times. The coronavirus is impacting our economy and the future of how we may have to live our lives going forward. C.S. Lewis addressed the most pressing crisis of his day, the atomic bomb, and his words present us with a perspective I agree with:
"In one way we think a great deal too much of the atomic bomb. 'How are we to live in an atomic age?' I am tempted to reply: 'Why, as you would have lived in the 16th century when the plague visited London almost every year, or as you would have lived in a Viking age when raiders from Scandinavia might land and cut your throat any night; or indeed, as you are already living in an age of cancer, an age of syphilis, an age of paralysis, an age of air raids, an age of railway accidents, an age of motor accidents.'
"In other words, do not let us begin by exaggerating the novelty of our situation. Believe me, dear sir or madam, you and all whom you love were already sentenced to death before the atomic bomb was invented: and quite a high percentage of us are going to die in unpleasant ways. We had, indeed, one very great advantage over our ancestors — anesthetics; but we have that still. It is perfectly ridiculous to go about whimpering and drawing long faces because the scientists have added one more chance of painful and premature death to a world which already bristled with such chances and in which death itself was not a chance at all, but a certainty.
"This is the first point to be made: and the first action to be taken is to pull ourselves together. If we are all going to be destroyed by an atomic bomb, let that bomb when it comes find us doing sensible and human things -- praying, working, teaching, reading, listening to music, bathing the children, playing tennis, chatting to our friends over a pint and a game of darts — not huddled together like frightened sheep and thinking about bombs. They may break our bodies (a microbe can do that) but they need not dominate our minds."
Proverbs 3:5-6 infers trusting in someone who has superior intellect, insight and authority. Romans 10:9-10 directs us to whom that person is: “that if you confess with your mouth the Lord Jesus and believe in your heart that God has raised Him from the dead, you will be saved. For with the heart one believes unto righteousness, and with the mouth confession is made unto salvation.”
Jesus said He gives peace but “not as the world gives.” The only way to experience this kind of peace is to accept Jesus as your Savior. If you confess your sin to Him, repent of your sin (repent means to change your direction, change your mind) and ask Jesus to forgive you of your sin, you will know peace. And, He shall direct your paths!
Vaya con Dios!
Steve Sager is the pastor at Calvary Chapel St. Helena. They meet at the American Legion Hall, 1291 Madrona Ave., on Sundays at 9:30 a.m.