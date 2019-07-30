In 1981 the United Nations voted unanimously to celebrate an International Day of Peace every year in September – a day for people around the world to express their commitment to working towards this noble goal. But shouldn’t this be our commitment every day?
Peace is defined as a state of harmonious well-being and freedom from hostile aggression. In a social sense, it is commonly used to mean a lack of conflict and freedom from fear of violence.
So how do we accomplish peace within ourselves and thereby contribute to world peace? Jesus Christ provided many great examples, including the time he dispelled the fears of his disciples by quieting a storm.
As he was walking on the water to join them in a boat, Peter stepped out onto the water and started walking toward Jesus. When he “saw the wind boisterous,” he became fearful and began to sink. Jesus then stretched out his hand and lifted Peter up. By the time they returned to the boat, the wind had stopped.
For me this means that as we imbibe the faith Jesus had in his heavenly Father and the love he had for his disciples, we can expect to safely navigate the waves of conflict, chaos, and disharmony that try to impede our right to peace and harmony.
Jesus never failed to recognize God, his divine Father, as the one responsible for his healing work. He said, “The Son can do nothing of himself, but what he seeth the Father do: for what things soever he doeth, these also doeth the Son likewise” (John 5:19).
Very often Jesus would point to such qualities of thought as faith and love as being key to restoring that sense of harmony that results in healing – mental, physical, and otherwise. In fact it was these healings that proved faith and love to be powerful weapons against disharmony, fully capable of restoring peace to any situation.
A longtime friend and I were working on a project intended to be helpful to others. We each had our own ideas but could not agree on how to accomplish the task. This caused conflict and I became quite disturbed and started feeling ill.
Praying deeply about this situation, I knew that faith in our heavenly Father, as well as my friend’s and my innate ability to express the love that Jesus taught, would resolve the situation. It was then that I determined to meet my friend within the same love we had for the people who would be benefited by this project. It worked! Harmony prevailed, the project was completed, and both peace and my health were restored.
Christian Science Church founder, Mary Baker Eddy – herself a committed advocate of world peace – once wrote, “Let the reign of peace and harmony be supreme and forever yours.”
Faith in our heavenly Father and guidance from Jesus continues to make a powerful difference in people’s lives, proving to be the key to peace and a solid foundation for healthier lives.
Kathy Ball is a member of First Church of Christ, Scientist, Napa, located at 2210 Second St. Sunday Service & Sunday School (for children and teens up to the age of 20) convenes at 10 a.m. Wednesday evening testimony meetings start at 7:30 p.m. Their Reading Room is open from 1-4 p.m., Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday. See christiansciencenapa.com for further information.