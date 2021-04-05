Thursday Pulpit: Peace in difficult times

One of the many ways we can express our joy and appreciation of the Savior’s gift comes through the support/ministering that we can provide to our friends and neighbors. Beginning in our own homes, which should become sacred places, and during a time when access to religious services has been restricted, we should teach and live the “golden rule” — do unto others as we would have things done to us. All of us who are true peaceful followers of Christ should feel some sense of obligation to share the Peace Christ brings with those in our midst. We do not have to become full-time missionaries, but first through our example and then through our invitations, we can all be emissaries of the important message of Easter.

One way we can be so engaged was brought to my attention yesterday, when one of the 12 Apostles of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints spoke of the experience Jesus had with the woman who was being stoned for her unrighteous living. Jesus said that “he who is without sin, let him cast the first stone,” to which they all departed. Elder Dale G. Renlund suggested that one of the ways we can become more effective servants and neighbors is by become “Stone Catchers.” He said we are all aware of hurtful comments made regarding others, and perhaps we could be of significant service by intervening on behalf of those offended by careless comments or behaviors. We are all sons and daughters of a Heavenly Father, who must be deeply disappointed in the way some of us treat each other, particularly when derision is based on race, culture, or social status. We can all participate at times in finding ways to mitigate hurt and impact the unkindness of others in positive ways. We should never underestimate the power of our influence for good when we recognize, lift and serve our fellow man/woman. Let us be “Stone Catchers.”