Thursday Pulpit: Peace in difficult times

Although we celebrated Easter last Sunday, the message of Easter and the glorious resurrection of the Lord Jesus Christ is so central that celebrating that message everyday of our lives seems absolutely appropriate. Christ took upon Himself the sins of the world, so that All of us, through repentance, can regain the presence of Deity. We have been reminded correctly that all doctrinal beliefs in Christianity beyond the Atonement and resurrection are mere appendages to the central impact of the Savior’s sacrifice for us ALL.
In the New Testament book of John, we are again reminded of this most immeasurable, marvelous, and amazing gift to mankind — the Atonement of Jesus Christ. Jesus arrived in the presence of Mary and Martha just after the death of Martha’s brother, Lazarus. Martha even suggested that Jesus was to blame for arriving late, causing Jesus to say, “I am the resurrection and life: he that believeth in me, though he were dead, yet shall he live: And whosoever liveth and believeth in me shall never die.” And, although in this particular case, Lazarus was raised from the dead, had that not occurred, the words of the Savior still apply.
Clearly, we live in difficult and challenging times, but all that is difficult and unfair in this life can be made right through the atonement of Jesus Christ. We weep for those who have succumbed to the horrible disease that has impacted our entire world, and as unfair as it may appear, the atonement and resurrection of Christ promises eternal happiness, joy, and ultimate “fairness.” We should never allow unfairness to separate us from God. We should all pray for His support to enable us to have Peace in this life. In John 14:27 we read, “Peace I leave with you, my peace I give unto you not as the world giveth give I unto you. Let not your heart be troubled, neither let it be afraid.”
President Russell M. Nelson of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints said in an Easter Day conference of the church, “If your relationship to the Savior has been enhanced this year, the challenges of this difficult year will not have been in vain.”
One of the many ways we can express our joy and appreciation of the Savior’s gift comes through the support/ministering that we can provide to our friends and neighbors. Beginning in our own homes, which should become sacred places, and during a time when access to religious services has been restricted, we should teach and live the “golden rule” — do unto others as we would have things done to us. All of us who are true peaceful followers of Christ should feel some sense of obligation to share the Peace Christ brings with those in our midst. We do not have to become full-time missionaries, but first through our example and then through our invitations, we can all be emissaries of the important message of Easter.
One way we can be so engaged was brought to my attention yesterday, when one of the 12 Apostles of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints spoke of the experience Jesus had with the woman who was being stoned for her unrighteous living. Jesus said that “he who is without sin, let him cast the first stone,” to which they all departed. Elder Dale G. Renlund suggested that one of the ways we can become more effective servants and neighbors is by become “Stone Catchers.” He said we are all aware of hurtful comments made regarding others, and perhaps we could be of significant service by intervening on behalf of those offended by careless comments or behaviors. We are all sons and daughters of a Heavenly Father, who must be deeply disappointed in the way some of us treat each other, particularly when derision is based on race, culture, or social status. We can all participate at times in finding ways to mitigate hurt and impact the unkindness of others in positive ways. We should never underestimate the power of our influence for good when we recognize, lift and serve our fellow man/woman. Let us be “Stone Catchers.”
Again, the great promise of Easter, whose glorious resurrection we should celebrate all year long, was that we are All invited to “Come, follow Him.” As was true on that first Easter morning, we can All rise to the powerful knowledge that we can return again to Him.
Dr. David E. Brown is regional Director of Public Affairs but was formerly the President of the Napa Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, which includes 10 congregations — four in Napa, one in St. Helena, one in Sonoma, two in Vallejo, and two in Benicia.