Thursday Pulpit: Peace on earth

This is my favorite time of year. I just love Christmas. I realize, though, that this season, for many, is painful. Some of the worst memories are associated with the holidays. I wish we could love away all those hurts, but they are deep and raw. This is always on my heart as I celebrate.

Although life has not always been particularly pleasant, somehow my Christmases have all seemed wonderful, magical. My mother made sure Santa brought me far too many gifts. We always ate way too much of exactly the right feast foods. Even though I know better, those traditions delightfully persist. I’ll never be tired of romantic Christmas comedies, all with the same satisfying ending. Christmas music, Christmas trees, neighbors’ houses with blinky colored lights, porches filled with packages, awesomely heinous sweaters. I cherish every ridiculous aspect of our absurd blend of winter festivities drawn from various eras and so many corners of our world.

No, there weren’t three kings. An unspecified number of Eastern wise men, perhaps astrologers, brought gifts to Jesus. They were not really at the stable the night Jesus was born. They came later to visit Jesus in a house. Nevertheless, I want to sing “We three kings of Orient are, bearing gifts we traverse afar” several times each December, even though there is no evidence Jesus was born in December and plenty of evidence that Christian leaders likely chose December to correspond amicably with Saturnalia festivities traditional among people in regions to which Christianity spread.

I’ve heard all that and much more about how little our fond holiday celebrations have to do with historically sensible accounts of Jesus’ birth. I’ve thought about that, and I am still just as fond of our wonderful Christmas traditions.

More importantly, I keep thinking about how profoundly the teachings of grown-up Jesus, especially as portrayed in the Biblical books of Matthew, Mark, Luke and John, challenge the values that define and fuel society (and religion!). At Christmas, we talk and sing about peace on earth. Jesus described and modeled radical, society-upending values and taught ways of doing life that foster deep peace. The Apostle Paul said, “I have shown you in every way, by laboring like this, that you must support the weak. And remember the words of the Lord Jesus, that He said, ‘It is more blessed to give than to receive’” (Acts 20:35, New King James Version). Perhaps our traditions of giving gifts could remind us of this teaching.

What if we shaped our lives, in addition to our Christmas lists, accordingly? Jesus said, “Don’t store up treasures here on earth, where moths eat them and rust destroys them, and where thieves break in and steal. Store your treasures in heaven, where moths and rust cannot destroy, and thieves do not break in and steal. Wherever your treasure is, there the desires of your heart will also be” (Matthew 6:19-21, New Living Translation).

What does this have to do with peace on earth? Everything. After Roman soldiers scourged and nailed Him to a board, Jesus prayed, “Father, forgive them” (Luke 23:34, New International Version). Is there anyone you have not forgiven? Is there anyone you have not asked for forgiveness? Could this Christmas be the best time for that?

You know that kind of warm, special feeling we get for a couple weeks each year while wishing each other “Merry Christmas” as we go about our usually more or less curt, businesslike routines in the community? Imagine if, each time we get that feeling, it reminds us of how John 17 describes Jesus praying for people to be one, to live with such unity that they would be like one person. What if, year-round, whenever we look at another person, we look with the same fondness we have for ourselves and for our most cherished loved ones? How about a pandemic of this infectious, dangerous spirit? Could it start this Christmas? There is a serious risk of peace on earth.

Merry Christmas, and may you be blessed with the fondest desires of your heart during this holiday season and throughout the year.