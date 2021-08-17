Thursday Pulpit: Piecing things together

And beyond that, the particular story of this art makes the messy reality of being community together tangible and beautiful! Because this art didn’t just make itself — the details of how it came together tell a story, a messy one, but a real one. So first of all, Julia made 50 bags that people took home with them to paint. But in the busy-ness of life and pandemic and all that, only about 45 of them actually came back completed — some just disappeared with the people who took them. So to make the whole thing come together, Julia had to stay up late painting those panels.

And then the way she had planned to join the pieces together didn’t work — she had to devise a different way of wiring it together than the original plan. And so that also took longer than she had thought, as she experimented and figured out what might work instead. There’s also one piece on the bottom that keeps falling off, and we have to fix it up every once in a while.