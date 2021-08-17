Thursday Pulpit: Piecing things together

In the courtyard at Grace Episcopal Church, we have a piece of art that the community assembled while we were all dispersed during the early 2021 lockdown. Grace member Julia Crane created this art project for us as a congregation, giving out plexiglass panels and little containers of paint. Each of the panels had its own unique design, and we didn’t know the shape it would make when it all came together. We each just had our own little piece to paint.
Once she collected all the pieces, they joined together to make a beautiful, vibrant piece of art (I won’t spoil the surprise: you can come see it in person sometime!). The symbolism of everyone coming together to create it is so meaningful, especially thinking back on this year of being so disconnected. I’ve found myself sitting and looking at it often in the last months, watching it sway in the breeze.
In the Christian scriptures, we have a metaphor for this kind of togetherness: the body of Christ. The apostle Paul describes it like this: “The gifts he gave were that some would be apostles, some prophets, some evangelists, some pastors and teachers, to equip the saints for the work of ministry, for building up the body of Christ.” We are the body of Christ, and we all have our gifts to bring, to make up that body. The symbolism that Julia chose, of many pieces coming together to make a beautiful and vibrant whole, embodies this truth beautifully.
And beyond that, the particular story of this art makes the messy reality of being community together tangible and beautiful! Because this art didn’t just make itself — the details of how it came together tell a story, a messy one, but a real one. So first of all, Julia made 50 bags that people took home with them to paint. But in the busy-ness of life and pandemic and all that, only about 45 of them actually came back completed — some just disappeared with the people who took them. So to make the whole thing come together, Julia had to stay up late painting those panels.
And then the way she had planned to join the pieces together didn’t work — she had to devise a different way of wiring it together than the original plan. And so that also took longer than she had thought, as she experimented and figured out what might work instead. There’s also one piece on the bottom that keeps falling off, and we have to fix it up every once in a while.
And so when I look at this beautiful art in the courtyard, I look at it with love, and appreciation of its beauty, but also appreciation that it made it there at all. It was a struggle to get it together, and it took a lot of work, and it’s still a little fragile. The fragility makes me appreciate it more, even if sometimes when a strong breeze comes through I want to go out and check on it and make sure it’s still there. But it’s holding together, and when it comes apart a little bit, we can put it back together again, and again.
My favorite description of contemplation as it relates to ministry is “a long loving look at what’s real.” And I just think this vibrant and fragile art is a loving image of what’s real in our community right now. We are both fragile and flexible. The bonds that hold us together have been tested, and sometimes they threaten to blow apart, and yet we know that they are strong, because they have been through a lot. We’ve had to use new ways of joining together: learning Zoom, creating new processes, stepping into gaps that weren’t there before.
I believe that God has given us all gifts, and that when we bring them together, we have all that we need. We are creative, collaborative beings who are built to figure things out, to make things together, and to create beauty.
So as we move into another season of uncertainty, I think we can trust in the creative spirit of love that lives in each of us, and that binds us all together. There may be some strong forces that come in and shake us up again, and we can choose to fly off when those happen, or we can choose to stay connected, both to the source of that love, and to each other. May we continue to be the beautiful, fragile, colorful, lovely creators and creations that we are.
Anne Clarke is the Assistant Rector of Grace Episcopal Church on the corner of Oak and Spring. You can come worship in community at Grace in three ways each Sunday: at 8 a.m. in the sanctuary, at 10 a.m. in the courtyard (where you can gaze at this piece of art!), or you can watch our 8 a.m. livestream any time during the week on our website, www.grace-episcopal.org.