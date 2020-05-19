Thursday Pulpit: Plenty to share, even now, at God’s table

One of the things I enjoyed most about my 15-minute walking “commute” to my work at Grace Church on Spring Street in St. Helena was getting to pass by the restaurants with outdoor seating each day. I always smiled at the people sitting outside on a sunny day with a glass of wine or a coffee, visibly enjoying themselves on a vacation or an afternoon off. There are lots of people in this valley with a gift for hospitality, and it is always lovely to see those gifts resulting in someone enjoying a restful moment. It’s hard, right now, to walk by and see those tables empty, even though we stay away from them for our common need of safety.

In our tradition in the Episcopal Church (and in many others), when we celebrate communion together, we bring up and receive gifts. It looks like this: First, representatives of the congregation bring the gifts of bread and wine and the money in the offering plates up to the altar. Once they are on the altar, we pray in thanksgiving for these gifts, and for all the gifts of this earth and our lives that they represent. We also ask God to bless both these gifts and ourselves as we go back out into the world in service. And then we bring ourselves to the altar too, with all our needs and prayers and gifts, and there each person receives the same gift of bread and wine: food and strength for the journey. And while we don’t do it right there in the church, the gifts of money, too, are stewarded and distributed for the work of the church in the world.