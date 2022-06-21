Thursday Pulpit: Prayer that makes a difference

To say that there's plenty to pray about these days would be an understatement. Whether it be war, political polarization, or the recent surge in mass shootings, the need for a more practical awareness of God's love is clear. The question is, can or does prayer make any difference?

For me the answer is an unequivocal "Yes!" Here's just one example:

Our family was on vacation in a remote area where we could use our sand vehicles to ride the dunes. One evening after going to bed, we heard a number of gunshots coming from the campsite next to us. Our four children were outside sleeping in a tent and my husband and I were in the back of our truck.

After a brief moment, paralyzed in fear for our family’s safety, I began to pray the Lord’s Prayer from Jesus’ “Sermon on the Mount” (see Matthew 6:9-13). "When thou prayest, enter into thy closet," says Jesus, "and when thou hast shut thy door, pray to thy Father which is in secret; and thy Father which seeth in secret shall reward thee openly." (Matthew 6:6)

This was exactly what I did, and my "reward,” if you will, was an immediate lessening of fear. The shooting stopped, and to our knowledge no one was hurt. This proved to me that prayer can and does make a difference, in this case, changing chaos into order and replacing a sense of discord with a palpable expression of harmony.

In her book "Science and Health with Key to the Scriptures" (pages 16-17), Mary Baker Eddy, the founder of the Christian Science Church and a devout student of Jesus, shares what she considers to be “the spiritual sense of the Lord’s Prayer.” This “spiritual sense” has helped me gain a better understanding of an all-powerful and always loving God that I can trust, and to expect favorable results from my prayers. Here’s what she writes:

Our Father which art in heaven,

Our Father-Mother God, all-harmonious,

Hallowed be Thy name.

Adorable One.

Thy kingdom come.

Thy kingdom is come; Thou art ever-present.

Thy will be done in earth, as it is in heaven.

Enable us to know, — as in heaven, so on earth, — God is omnipotent, supreme.

Give us this day our daily bread;

Give us grace for to-day; feed the famished affections;

And forgive us our debts, as we forgive our debtors.

And Love is reflected in love;

And lead us not into temptation, but deliver us from evil;

And God leadeth us not into temptation, but delivereth us from sin, disease, and death.

For Thine is the kingdom, and the power, and the glory, forever.

For God is infinite, all-power, all Life, Truth, Love, over all, and All.

This prayer is available to anyone, anytime, facing any challenge — a prayer that serves to guide, to protect, and to assure us all; a prayer that can and does make a difference in our lives.

Kathy Ball is a member of First Church of Christ, Scientist, Napa, located at 2210 Second St. For information about attending services through Zoom or by phone, please call 707-255-5255. Additional information about Christian Science can be found at christiansciencenapa.com or christianscience.com.