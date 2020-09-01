Thursday Pulpit: Prepare spiritually for when disaster comes

The rich man in Matthew 19:21 asked the Lord what he must do to be with Him again and was told to “Go and sell that thou hast, and give to the poor.” He also used the experience of the “Good Samaritan” to demonstrate the importance of caring for one another, despite whatever differences we might have. (Luke 10:33-37) Imparting of our substance does not need to be difficult, and virtually always follows with a sense of inner peace and fulfillment that tells us we’ve done something right. Sharing what we have with those in need is often referred to as a “Christian” attribute, because it was such an important element in the Savior’s teachings. Nonetheless, virtually every religious belief carries a central focus on caring for others. Opportunities surround us to support those who suffer, face unexpected challenges, or may be suddenly unemployed. I’m confident we can all be better at sharing the responsibilities of the “yoke” with those in need.