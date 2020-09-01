Thursday Pulpit: Prepare spiritually for when disaster comes

With COVID-19 continuing to concern us, we now again (way too soon since our October 2017 experience) are faced with the challenges of Napa County fires. Since my wife and I live on Silverado Trail, these fires are always a reminder to us to be prepared; know what are items of greatest value; and, have a full tank of gas should we become part of the “mandatory evacuation” process. The future seems significantly less certain that it has at any time during my lifetime, so being properly prepared for what is next has never been more important.
Total preparation in life for virtually anything that can be thrown at us is probably unrealistic. Nonetheless, we can all benefit from regularly taking stock of both our material and spiritual lives for purposes of determining whether or not we are “prepared enough.”
On the material side, we should all ask ourselves whether we have sufficient food and clothing for unforeseen emergencies? Are we living providently enough to be moving positively toward a meaningful level of “debt-free” status? So many of us appreciate the value of having a supply of food and clothing and being debt-free, but still too many of us find ourselves in the opposite position. We have plenty of debt and far too little food and clothing available. And, lastly, do we have enough resources to be of meaningful assistance to family and friends in need? This last question represents a critical transition from our own physical/material needs to the spiritual expectation clearly stated by Jesus Christ, that we care for the poor and the needy.
The rich man in Matthew 19:21 asked the Lord what he must do to be with Him again and was told to “Go and sell that thou hast, and give to the poor.” He also used the experience of the “Good Samaritan” to demonstrate the importance of caring for one another, despite whatever differences we might have. (Luke 10:33-37) Imparting of our substance does not need to be difficult, and virtually always follows with a sense of inner peace and fulfillment that tells us we’ve done something right. Sharing what we have with those in need is often referred to as a “Christian” attribute, because it was such an important element in the Savior’s teachings. Nonetheless, virtually every religious belief carries a central focus on caring for others. Opportunities surround us to support those who suffer, face unexpected challenges, or may be suddenly unemployed. I’m confident we can all be better at sharing the responsibilities of the “yoke” with those in need.
So, our own personal preparation should focus on being prepared for uncertainties, because when the time for decision arrives, the time for preparation is usually past. Let’s now determine to position ourselves to face whatever may come. It’s become a bit trite with the media lately, but it is true, “We’re all in this together.” May we see personal preparation as just one more opportunity to help and to serve one another.
Dr. David E. Brown is regional Director of Public Affairs but was formerly the President of the Napa Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, which includes 10 congregations -- four in Napa, one in St. Helena, one in Sonoma, two in Vallejo, and two in Benicia.
