Thursday Pulpit: Rebuilding what’s broken

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

So here we are. Still. In the middle of the pandemic. Will it ever end?

It’s interesting listening to people and how they have used their time during this. I’ve been using my time to play with my kids a little more. Still working and still preparing but also trying to build myself up as a leader. Investing in myself. I got to a point recently where I thought I could just pick up any book and podcast and I’ll be OK and on the way to becoming a great leader.

No doubt, this is a great start, however I was preparing a message for the church on Nehemiah last week and I love the book of Nehemiah. It’s a great book on divine strength and strategies to rebuild what’s broken. And as I was reading about leadership and preparing my message on Nehemiah, it really hit me.

You see, Nehemiah gets a report from his brother that Jerusalem is in a sorry state, a state of disgrace the word says, pretty much like a messy teenagers’ bedroom. Everything is everywhere and the walls of Jerusalem that protect the city from enemies are in ruins and the gates have been burned, leaving its people vulnerable. We see Nehemiah’s reaction and he weeps for his City and for his people. Literally weeps. And then it hit me.