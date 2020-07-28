Thursday Pulpit: Rebuilding what’s broken

So here we are. Still. In the middle of the pandemic. Will it ever end?
It’s interesting listening to people and how they have used their time during this. I’ve been using my time to play with my kids a little more. Still working and still preparing but also trying to build myself up as a leader. Investing in myself. I got to a point recently where I thought I could just pick up any book and podcast and I’ll be OK and on the way to becoming a great leader.
No doubt, this is a great start, however I was preparing a message for the church on Nehemiah last week and I love the book of Nehemiah. It’s a great book on divine strength and strategies to rebuild what’s broken. And as I was reading about leadership and preparing my message on Nehemiah, it really hit me.
You see, Nehemiah gets a report from his brother that Jerusalem is in a sorry state, a state of disgrace the word says, pretty much like a messy teenagers’ bedroom. Everything is everywhere and the walls of Jerusalem that protect the city from enemies are in ruins and the gates have been burned, leaving its people vulnerable. We see Nehemiah’s reaction and he weeps for his City and for his people. Literally weeps. And then it hit me.
Before Nehemiah can rebuild, he has to see the brokenness. Before I can lead well and in strength, I need to address what’s broken inside of me. Before we can rebuild here at our church, we need to address the brokenness in our midst. If our hearts are broken and in some ruins what manifests on the outside is going to be messy. If our hearts are healthy and prosperous, then that is what we will manifest on the outside.
Nehemiah addresses some issues and brings it all back to God. He starts with repentance and right standing with God and then starts the work of rebuilding but not without supplies, resources and personnel from the King he was serving under.
When we go to the King (God) with a right heart and ask for resources to rebuild what’s broken, He is ready and willing to release divine resources and divine strategies to bring rebuilding and restoration. Nehemiah had a desire to see Jerusalem thriving and prosperous and protected again.
It’s going to take desire and strength to see our hearts, families, churches, businesses, cities, states and nations prosperous and thriving again, having His divine blessing upon us. I pray that same courage and passion Nehemiah carried to see restoration will be in you as you look to see where you can partner with God in rebuilding and bringing restoration to broken lives.
Blessings to you all.
Rich Stein pastors Calvary Christian Church, 2322 Spring St., St. Helena, 707-963-9255. The church is open on Sundays for outdoor public worship at 10 a.m. Social guidelines are in place; please bring a chair and a mask.
