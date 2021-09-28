Thursday Pulpit: Reflections on a transformative year

Seasons change; summer is gone, and autumn is here. The heat of August is slowly being replaced by cooler temperatures, as harvest rapidly flows into the winery cellars. These seasonal changes always lead to the last quarter of the year, a time to reflect and consider how 2021 has gone so far.

I do not know about you, but this year has been a much greater challenge than 2020. For me, it began somewhat hopefully nine months ago, with talk of vaccines coming our way. This brought a renewed sense of hope that by this fall, we might be on the way to leaving the pandemic behind. It did not turn out quite as I hoped. A very real example of this is that our church, St. Helena United Methodist, began to offer in-person worship in the sanctuary as of June. Such a joy, after 15 months, we were in worship, together again! In July we suspended the use of masks as the virus numbers had gone down and it seemed possible we would return to full worship attendance in a few weeks. Hallelujah!

But then the numbers worsened as the surge ramped up once more. In-person worship went back to masks in August and September and most likely we will continue in this for the foreseeable future. Thankfully, I find my pain is tempered by the ability to livestream worship for viewers, so they may take part remotely each Sunday, a real silver lining in the COVID cloud.