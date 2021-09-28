Thursday Pulpit: Reflections on a transformative year

Seasons change; summer is gone, and autumn is here. The heat of August is slowly being replaced by cooler temperatures, as harvest rapidly flows into the winery cellars. These seasonal changes always lead to the last quarter of the year, a time to reflect and consider how 2021 has gone so far.
I do not know about you, but this year has been a much greater challenge than 2020. For me, it began somewhat hopefully nine months ago, with talk of vaccines coming our way. This brought a renewed sense of hope that by this fall, we might be on the way to leaving the pandemic behind. It did not turn out quite as I hoped. A very real example of this is that our church, St. Helena United Methodist, began to offer in-person worship in the sanctuary as of June. Such a joy, after 15 months, we were in worship, together again! In July we suspended the use of masks as the virus numbers had gone down and it seemed possible we would return to full worship attendance in a few weeks. Hallelujah!
But then the numbers worsened as the surge ramped up once more. In-person worship went back to masks in August and September and most likely we will continue in this for the foreseeable future. Thankfully, I find my pain is tempered by the ability to livestream worship for viewers, so they may take part remotely each Sunday, a real silver lining in the COVID cloud.
But this, as challenging as it is, was not the worst part of this year. No, for unrelated to pandemic, our church community has had more long-lasting changes to contend with. For we are an old church, old in history and tradition, but also in the mature age of many church members and associates. This year, a number of our elders, the saints who help make this church community what it is, have passed away from varied causes. The loss has been heartbreaking for all, and at times, painful to witness, a terrible shock to our family of faith. The loss of loves ones, of family, is always difficult. Whether they are blood relatives or spirit colleagues or fellowship companions, their death is deeply felt and cannot help but unsettle those left behind.
In church, in family, in life, we learn to love those who touch us, who move our hearts and catch our minds. It is one of God’s great gifts, that we are able to love, to care and to connect easily and truly with one another. When the one we love is gone, never to return as we have known them until now, it breaks us. For it reminds our hearts just how precious this love is, and how irreplaceable too. The love we have for another is made up of countless subtle movements, innumerable unknown actions. Love is a great mystery that opens us, joining us to the one we love, making us new and frighteningly alive. To really welcome such a thing is not easy to do. To let it go, knowing that it will never be the same again, is a terrible sorrow.
This year we have had to bear this loss without the simple joys of gathering easily in church or in fellowship, to mourn the loss together, making it that much harder.
These times and the challenges they bring are not of our own choosing. But they have gifts for us, revealing new ways of relating and new ways of living in community. This year, in some ways, has been sent to awaken us, train us, alert us and prepare us for what is to come. I pray it will be easier soon, that we can gather again without restrictions or concern for our or another’s health. I pray also that our friends may abide with us for many long years, and that we continue to enjoy faith and fellowship together. I do know that God is with us always and that, after a while, we will know more and see the divine plan in our lives more clearly.
I thank this community for its strength and resilience this year, withstanding the pandemic and continuing to support and be a part of this church. I am grateful and humbled by the love and faith that is shown each week in worship, in projects at the church, in outreach and in fellowship, even though it is by necessity, more distant than in the past. At this time, I am most moved by the grace that this beloved community shows to one another in the midst of such loss and heartbreak.
Life can crush us, leave us spent and empty … but not for long. For, we are transformed by heartbreak, changed by loss, made new by the suffering we experience. This process is different for each of us but trust it. For our souls are strong, they are made by and of God. Each of us can withstand much and continue to live and be transformed by what we experience in creation. When we give ourselves over to life’s process, we are changed and build deeper faith in the power of God. A great new life will be our reward, freely given out of love and grace.
