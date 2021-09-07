Thursday Pulpit: Remembering 9/11

“See, I have set before you today life and prosperity, death and adversity.” Deuteronomy 30:15
That morning is still etched in my memory. I was finishing my second cup of coffee, getting ready to turn off the morning show we usually had on as background. Julie and the boys had already headed out to school. It was a time of the morning when the house was quiet, the coffee warm, a moment to breathe in the day before I went to work. Then the “breaking news” script scrolled across the bottom of the TV screen. Images of the north tower with smoke billowing out of the top floors. Uncertainty about what had just happened, and then the second plane torpedoed into the south tower … I don’t remember much of the rest of that day. Images of the twin towers disintegrating, seemingly dissolving into the earth, but beyond that, the day is fog.
In a moment, 20 years ago this weekend, life shifted. What we had known happened in other places around the world, happened here. Unspeakable, irrational, violence. And it shook us. Politicians from both parties stood on the Capitol steps and sang “God Bless America” together. We heard stories of heroism of ordinary citizens on a plane that went down in a Pennsylvania field; firefighters, first responders, police officers, people who worked in those towers, attempting to save lives at the cost of their own. We wondered why someone would attack us. We wondered how to respond; retaliate, seek justice, how to honor those whose lives were lost. We were heartbroken, grief stricken, terrified, angry … all the messy emotions we humans are prone to.
All these years later, it’s impossible to encapsulate how that day has changed us. There is no way to simplify it down to a sentence or a brief paragraph. It seems we are still grappling with questions of identity, who are we as individuals, as a nation? How do we relate to the world?
A week later, I drove our son from Wisconsin to California to start college. I was a wreck. We lived in a small town and he was going to school in an area that was on high alert. Not only was he leaving the nest, the world seemed a much less stable place. I had come face to face with my sense of safety and control. I had to learn those were just illusions … and trust. Trust that suffering was an inescapable part of life, and despite the fears that whispered to my heart, I had to let go and live.
I know my experience is puny compared to those whose loved ones died that day and in the aftermath. It is hard for me to imagine what they went through, are going through still. But this Saturday, I will be thinking of them, praying for them and hoping we can find a way to choose life.
Jonathan Eastman is pastor of the Presbyterian Church of Saint Helena, 1428 Spring St. The church has returned to in-person worship at 10 a.m. on Sundays with live stream and recordings on its YouTube channel, First Presbyterian Church of Saint Helena, California.