Thursday Pulpit: Remembering 9/11

That morning is still etched in my memory. I was finishing my second cup of coffee, getting ready to turn off the morning show we usually had on as background. Julie and the boys had already headed out to school. It was a time of the morning when the house was quiet, the coffee warm, a moment to breathe in the day before I went to work. Then the “breaking news” script scrolled across the bottom of the TV screen. Images of the north tower with smoke billowing out of the top floors. Uncertainty about what had just happened, and then the second plane torpedoed into the south tower … I don’t remember much of the rest of that day. Images of the twin towers disintegrating, seemingly dissolving into the earth, but beyond that, the day is fog.