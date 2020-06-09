Thursday Pulpit: Repenting of America’s original sin

We took a step in this work at Grace Episcopal last August when we dedicated the “Justice Window” created and donated by Whitney LeBlanc at the same time as we participated in the nationwide bell-ringing ceremony in remembrance of the 400th anniversary of the arrival of the first enslaved Africans on the shores of North America. Subsequently, about 15 of us participated in an in-depth study course on racial reconciliation and the history of racism in this country called “Sacred Ground.” This spring, we have had the honor to host and participate in the Suscol Intertribal Council’s Native American Historical Trauma and Traditional Healing workshops, which focus on understanding and healing the atrocities committed against native peoples in our country and region.

At this moment I am tremendously hopeful because of the open, deep, grief-stricken but committed responses I have heard from many members of our church and wider St. Helena community to the aftermath of George Floyd’s killing at the hands of the Minneapolis police. In a way I have never seen before, people are open to talking about racism, asking difficult questions and seeking answers. I am seeing a dawning realization among whites that racism is not just a problem for people of color, or a problem that was solved in the civil rights struggle of the 1960s, when the laws were changed on the books. None of us are beginning this journey, and none of us are at its end. The work of dismantling racism is ongoing, and we all — as individuals, as institutions, as communities, and as a country —have a next step to take, and then another, and then another. In 1998 in El Salvador I heard one justice worker comment to another — “Sigue la lucha.” Let us “continue the struggle” — our children and our grandchildren’s grandchildren will thank us.

The Rev. Amy Denney Zuniga is Rector of Grace Episcopal Church, 1314 Spring St. in St. Helena. She holds a bachelor's degree in Community and Regional Development with a Diversity focus from UC Davis and a Masters of Divinity from Yale.