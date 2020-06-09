Thursday Pulpit: Repenting of America’s original sin

As someone with a master’s degree in theology and a bachelor's in the social sciences, I’m going to interpret our current social crisis through a theological lens.
First, some definition of terms. The Episcopal Book of Common Prayer defines the mission of the church as “restor[ing] all people to unity with God and each other in Christ.” If what God wants is true, deep unity with us and among us, then sin is willfully choosing separation. “Original” sin is a concept in Christian theology dating back to Augustine of Hippo in the fourth century — the idea that Adam and Eve’s choosing separation from God led to a propensity in human beings to choose separation over union. I’d like to use “original sin” as a kind of metaphor for the fact that the choices of our ancestors have an impact on us. Finally, a definition of the word repentance — this literally means “turning,” turning away from past behavior and attitudes and moving in an entirely new direction.
America’s original sin is racism. Our founders wrote in the Declaration of Independence that “all men are created equal.” What they meant was that all white, property-owning men were created equal (the Declaration itself uses incredibly incendiary language about Native Americans). Some of the most soaring promises about “liberty and justice for all” were written by men heavily invested in the bondage of human beings kidnapped from Africa, while the expropriation of land and genocide of the peoples native to this continent were just getting underway. Thus, these Christian men sinned — they separated themselves and set themselves over other human beings created in God’s image.
This same faith our founders claimed (a large number of them being Episcopalians who broke off from the mother Church of England) – that very faith inspired those they excluded and oppressed with the knowledge that they, too, were created in the image of God, equal in rights and dignity to every other human being.
Over the last 243 years African Americans, women, Native Americans, immigrants from many nations, and the working poor have claimed in social struggle and confirmed in law that the “life, liberty, pursuit of happiness” that the Declaration promises are their inalienable rights as well. But there is much work to do before the rights inscribed in our laws are embedded in the soul, subconscious, and systems of our nation.
This moment, unlike any I or people older than me have lived through, is our opportunity as a country to “wake up” to and repent of — to turn away from — our original sin of racism. Racism is defined as racial prejudice plus the power to create, perpetuate, and participate in systems that benefit one group while oppressing another. We most frequently associate the word “racist” with conscious, blatant attacks on people of color such as those perpetrated by groups like the KKK. The most pervasive and damaging kind of racism, however, is the racism most whites don’t see — institutional racism. Institutional racism is baked into every system and institution we have as a country — it can be summed up as the unseen benefits or burdens of simply living in this country with lighter or darker skin. Most of the work of creating these sinful systems of separation was done for us by our ancestors. Our work today is to recognize, repent of, and dismantle racism.
We took a step in this work at Grace Episcopal last August when we dedicated the “Justice Window” created and donated by Whitney LeBlanc at the same time as we participated in the nationwide bell-ringing ceremony in remembrance of the 400th anniversary of the arrival of the first enslaved Africans on the shores of North America. Subsequently, about 15 of us participated in an in-depth study course on racial reconciliation and the history of racism in this country called “Sacred Ground.” This spring, we have had the honor to host and participate in the Suscol Intertribal Council’s Native American Historical Trauma and Traditional Healing workshops, which focus on understanding and healing the atrocities committed against native peoples in our country and region.
At this moment I am tremendously hopeful because of the open, deep, grief-stricken but committed responses I have heard from many members of our church and wider St. Helena community to the aftermath of George Floyd’s killing at the hands of the Minneapolis police. In a way I have never seen before, people are open to talking about racism, asking difficult questions and seeking answers. I am seeing a dawning realization among whites that racism is not just a problem for people of color, or a problem that was solved in the civil rights struggle of the 1960s, when the laws were changed on the books. None of us are beginning this journey, and none of us are at its end. The work of dismantling racism is ongoing, and we all — as individuals, as institutions, as communities, and as a country —have a next step to take, and then another, and then another. In 1998 in El Salvador I heard one justice worker comment to another — “Sigue la lucha.” Let us “continue the struggle” — our children and our grandchildren’s grandchildren will thank us.
The Rev. Amy Denney Zuniga is Rector of Grace Episcopal Church, 1314 Spring St. in St. Helena. She holds a bachelor's degree in Community and Regional Development with a Diversity focus from UC Davis and a Masters of Divinity from Yale. She may be contacted at revamy@grace-episcopal.org.
