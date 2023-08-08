When was the last time you took time to just rest?

There are people who don’t even know how to rest anymore (and there are others whose lives are so precarious they can’t even imagine having time to rest — that actually is a topic for another time. Suffice it to say, there are more and more of these folks in our society these days and those of us who have the time to rest would do well to show compassion for their stresses).

In our culture, we see rest as weak. You must earn rest, rack up your vacation hours, and then don’t do too much of it at once. Resting is kind of lazy or unmotivated. Slackers and freeloaders rest a lot. Also, sick people, old people and infants.

We don’t feel very good not doing. We’re really good at doing. We do, all the time, nonstop. Doing is what we know.

And the more we get done in the day, the better we feel about ourselves. Like the Israelite slaves of Pharaoh, we matter only if we produce. In our modern day, it’s a little more sophisticated — we also matter if we consume. And we measure our worth — and others do too — by how much we produce or consume.

But resting is not just a good idea, saved for those who earn it, can afford it, or can’t help it because of illness. It is actually a commandment of God — oddly enough, right alongside the biggies of not killing or stealing. In the top 10 most essential things to live by in God’s view is this command to regularly and purposely stop doing. To rest.

I think we are not great at observing a Sabbath because we are part of a people who has forgotten how to rest. We feel stir-crazy, restless, a little guilty when we’re not doing. We might judge ourselves as not worthy to take time off to rest. But as frustrating as these feelings might be, they are a gift. They show us the trap we normally live in and the freedom we’ve forgotten, and so we are invited to even offer the discomfort as a confession to God, receive it as a gift of awakening, feel it as a deeper invitation to rest.

So I want to invite you to accept the gift of Sabbath.

This week, set aside a day. Or if you need to start slower, a half day, or an evening, an hour early in the morning, and STOP.

Rest.

Notice.

Turn off your phone and the TV. Put your work in another room. Ignore the dishes in the sink and let the laundry wait for tomorrow.

Pause to hear the voices that compete to tell you who you are supposed to be and let them go.

Close your eyes and look deep in your soul and ask yourself, "What would give me joy right now? What does my soul need?"

Look into the face of your partner, or call up a friend, and ask them, "What do you need to say no to today?" and ask, "Do you want to rest with me?"