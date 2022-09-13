Thursday Pulpit: Revisiting the Good Samaritan

We visit again the Parable of the Good Samaritan. We know it so well. And yet every time we meditate on it, we see and learn more. In these amazing teaching stories, Our Lord shows us a radically different paradigm from our natural world view. He is describing how the hosts of heaven perceive and act … and how we are to see and act in our spiritual lives … which are supposed to be centered in the Kingdom of Heaven.

If you haven’t read the Parable, get a New Testament, and look at the Gospel of St. Luke Chapter 10. In this tight little teaching story is reflected the history of the whole world. The traditional interpretation of the Parable of the Good Samaritan comes down to us from the Church Fathers. There are five characters in this story: 1) the poor man who lies wounded in the ditch, 2) the first passer-by who pays no attention to the wounded man whatsoever, 3) the second passer-by who does notice the man, but chooses not to do anything, 4) the Samaritan who has compassion on the victim of robbery, and takes him to the inn where he has his wounds attended to, and hires 5) the innkeeper to continue this care until his return.

The traditional interpretation is as follows. The Samaritan is our Savior Jesus Christ. He presents himself as a Samaritan in this parable because like them, He was an outcast among the Jewish people. The Samaritan’s Journey is seen as the Incarnation: The Son of God leaving his Father’s side, coming to earth in order to help mankind, and then returning to his Father until, as the Creed teaches, “He shall come again.” The poor man the Samaritan pulls out of the ditch represents us, the human race, set upon by robbers, the forces of evil, who have stripped us of our relationship with God Almighty inflicting us with the wounds of sin and death. The Priest, in temple sacrifices, and the Levite, a fundamentalist in the Law of Moses, who pass by represent the attempts of Old Testament religion to help mankind.

Those attempts are useless because neither the sacrifices of the Jewish priesthood nor the personal holiness of the Levitical law were sufficient to rescue mankind from the injury and certain death into which it had fallen — indeed, into which it had cast itself.

The inn and the innkeeper are the church charged with caring for injured mankind until the Samaritan, the Lord, returns and claims the life He has purchased.

In Galatians 3, St. Paul fleshes out Our Lord’s condensed allegory with his own inspired analogy of salvation history starting with God’s covenant with Abraham. Remember St. Paul is a devout Pharisee, a man who loves his people and wants them to be restored to God. He explains that God’s unique relationship with His chosen people began with a personal promise to Abraham … a promise of fulfillment and peace with God. And that promise would be a single man, “a seed, which is Christ.” The eventual Hebrew failing struggle to please and atone themselves to God through the Law all that time would not cancel out that promise God made to Abraham. God is always faithful.

So then, why did God lay the Law on them? “Because of their transgressions.” The original covenantal relationship with Abraham was one of unconditional grace. God conferred upon Abraham and his seed a special relationship to Himself: He was their God and they His people. The children of the faithful Abraham would be considered to be God’s special children. Loving God and following His wishes was written on their hearts. Their duty was left to follow naturally from the inward constraints of love. They were supposed to follow their redeemed hearts.

But it didn’t last, did it? Although God freed them from captivity in Egypt, they abandoned their love and obedience towards Him. So, He gave them the Law through Moses … to be imposed from the outside … because they could not be faithful from the heart. We live this every day, don’t we? In our world, without the law chaos would ensue, does ensue.

St. Paul, a man of that Law, considered the Law to be a regression, a decline in man’s relationship with Almighty God. Then, after centuries, the original covenant through the promised “Seed” is re-established, ordained by angels in the hand of a mediator, The Mediator, Jesus Christ. All their time of disobedience and failure in law keeping was “concluded under sin,” useless, judged as keeping them distant from God, and not nearer.

But, most important, all this is gathered up in God’s original purpose, His promise to Abraham. Remember God is always faithful. Because of the real atoning sacrifice through the Second Person of the Trinity, a restored relationship is opened and promised to anyone who would believe in Him … would accept the reality of Him.

This is why Our Lord describes Himself as being the fulfillment of the Law and the Prophets. All the efforts of the Temple sacrifices and rules of diet, dress, association, and on and on … were to no avail. It was all an effort to appease God … and it didn’t work. Jesus fulfilled it all “as the Lamb that was slain.” We get to behold Him in our Holy Eucharist as the Lamb of God … as He Who takes away the sins of the world.

And this is where we live … in that promise. That’s why we as believing Christians are considered, indeed we are Abraham’s seed … his spiritual offspring. Our relationship to God is the same as was Abraham’s: created by a loving promise and not the threat of the Law. Restored to a covenant of love and not imposed Law.

What is required is that our hearts are broken open and contrite before God. Hearts open to the love and blessings of God. Hearts that are open to the reality and Lordship of Jesus Christ.

All that is required is a simple “yes.”