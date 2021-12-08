Thursday Pulpit: Rumi’s mystic road to God

Who says words with my mouth?

“All day I think about it, then at night I say it.

Where did I come from, and what am I supposed to be doing?

I have no idea.

My soul is from elsewhere, I'm sure of that,

and I intend to end up there.

This drunkenness began in some other tavern.

When I get back around to that place,

I'll be completely sober. Meanwhile,

I'm like a bird from another continent, sitting in this aviary.

The day is coming when I fly off,

but who is it now in my ear who hears my voice?

Who says words with my mouth?

Who looks out with my eyes? What is the soul?

I cannot stop asking.

If I could taste one sip of an answer,

I could break out of this prison for drunks.

I didn't come here of my own accord, and I can't leave that way.

Whoever brought me here will have to take me home.”

These words, spoken nearly 800 years ago by the great mystic and poet Jalaluddin Rumi, entice and confuse. Though I first read them over 40 years ago, Rumi’s work continues to intrigue; sparking the mind and heart, while connecting with the spirit. But certainly, many created works such as the Bible, Shakespeare’s plays, "A Christmas Carol," and Terry Pratchett’s "Discworld" series, touch and move us, often in unexpectedly powerful ways. Through the stories of great prophets, the kings and queens of past eras, the life of a miser and the weirdly wise entertainments of another reality, we see the possibility that we may be inspired, renewed, even changed in our own lives.

Rumi lived mostly in Konya, a city in Anatolia, where he headed up a religious academy, founded by his father. He married and had a family, became a respected jurist, civic leader, and teacher before meeting with a wandering dervish, Shams. This mysterious figure had such a effect on Rumi that at the age of 37, he went from a respected local authority to a lovestruck mystic, searching for the divine in all things. As the opening poem states, where did I come from and what am I supposed to be doing? Rumi dedicated the remaining three decades of his life to finding out.

While he was unable to fully answer these big questions, Rumi did uncover several consistent patterns that he ascribed to God’s grace and generosity in creation. Like many earlier Sufi mystics, Rumi saw God as the only true reality, with the point of existence being to lose oneself in the fullness of the divine, so the individual ego dissolves in the immensity of God. This process of fana, or dissolution of the little self, is ongoing, requiring patience and a long period of practice. Yet he was not a sour ascetic, who sees the world as a false place without value. Instead, more and more Rumi began to appreciate God’s creation as a beautiful extension of the divine curiosity, God’s desire to understand and be in communion with all of existence.

Continuing to meet with students, as well as fellow seekers of divine union, Rumi began to speak aloud his insights and questions in the form of poems, some short, others quite lengthy, small novels full of stories, insights, jokes and mysteries. He was a great believer in the power of music, dance, art and the beauty of the natural world, combining them to experience God’s majesty and divine love at the heart of creation. Ultimately, Rumi asks his followers to be in the world, but not of the world.

When reading or hearing a poem by this master, one wants to keep one foot off the ground, as in whirling, for the listener or reader is asked to meet the text halfway. Then by God’s grace, the spirit may enter, bringing that one fully into orbit with angels, prophets, rascals, fakers and fakirs, Sufis all, fellow travelers on the journey from the temporal to the eternal … and back again.

