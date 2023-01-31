Thursday Pulpit: Slowing down to heal

These are heavy days we’re living in, and the pain and sorrow can weigh us down, entering into our bodies and our psyches. How can we cope with the trauma we are experiencing?

Healing is about slowing down. The blueprint for slowing down and healing is laid out in Jesus’ Sermon on the Mount in Matthew chapters 5 through 7. The three ways of slowing down according to Jesus in Matthew’s sixth chapter are prayer, fasting and alms-giving (an old-fashioned term for giving money to the poor). I haven’t always practiced these disciplines, but it seems clear that they are interrelated.

What is it that these practices do in our bodies and psyches that bring healing?

Prayer, fasting and alms-giving all remind us that God is God and we are not. Find this hard to accept? Try this for a moment. Place your hands over your heart. Do you feel it beating? Now, make it stop briefly. You can’t, can you? That is the grounding of these practices — the awareness that not one beat, not one breath is in our control. That is the start of prayer, this acknowledgement that there is so much of my very life that is not in my control.

Fasting is a sign of dependence that, while we can buy bread or make bread, there is so much that makes bread possible, rain and sun and soil, we don’t control that. For that, we depend on God.

Alms-giving is also a sign of dependence. A sign, again, that everything you have is from God. Yes, you got the degree. Yes, you landed the job. Yes, you bought the house and had the children. But the ultimate source that puts breath in our bodies, moves us through the world in that body, and miraculously knits new life together and brings it into the world … you and I don’t do that.

Another way to look at this is to ask, what are we missing by not fasting, not praying, not giving our money away? We miss being reminded that there is more to life than my life. In other words, we forget that other people also matter. In other words, we miss acknowledging that God is God and we are not.

If the pandemic brought one thing closer to our consciousness, it was the fragility of life and the inevitability of death. COVID made us stare the reality of death in the face. It caused us to consider what truly matters in this life or, at the very least, revealed what we valued most. Slowing down to pray and fast and give our money: these practices bring healing because they offer a space for us to remember what is important in our living. They remind us that we are not ultimately in control of so much of life; they remind us that God is God and we are not.