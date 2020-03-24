Thursday Pulpit: Spiritual connecting while social distancing

The whole world is navigating through very uncertain and challenging times. A pandemic of this magnitude is unprecedented in the modern era. Much of the planet has come to a grinding halt because of the Coronavirus called COVID-19.
Leading cities, airports and tourist destinations look like ghost towns. Airlines are flying with near empty planes, while just a few weeks ago there were few empty seats! Cruise ship passengers are stranded at sea. People who set out on a fun, family trip to tropical and exotic ports suddenly aren’t welcome into any port. Many borders are closed.
Large corporations, small businesses, retail stores, schools, malls, parks, sporting events, movie theaters, social groups, and many more things are all shut down. Unfortunately, it’s probably going to get worse before it gets better.
Around the globe, there are empty store shelves which once stocked toilet paper, pasta and pain killers. Hospitals are running low on masks and gloves.
Elon Musk, founder of Tesla and SpaceX, said, “Panic will cause more harm than the virus.” Hard to know, but an interesting thought.
There is new terminology like “social distancing” of 6 feet, “self-quarantine” and “flattening the curve.” We are supposed to shelter in place for weeks at a time trying to stop the spread of the highly contagious, invisible virus.
Should we be scared? Yes and no. We should definitely be concerned. We need to be very careful and make every effort to live healthy and responsibly. However, it’s no secret that Earth does have a 100% mortality rate.
The good news is that God is still in control. Just like FDR famously stated, “The only thing we have to fear is fear itself.”
It’s time to bolster our faith through prayer and Bible study. It’s time for spiritual connecting while social distancing. We don’t have to live in fear because of Jesus! In fact, our faith in Jesus takes the place of fear.
Jesus comforted his disciples with the following words, “Do not let your hearts be troubled. Trust in God; trust also in me. In my Father’s house are many rooms; if it were not so, I would have told you. I am going there to prepare a place for you. And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come back and take you to be with me.” (John 14:1-3)
Another time when Jesus and his disciples were in a boat one night, the Bible says a “furious squall came up, and the waves broke over the boat, so that it was nearly swamped.” The disciples woke up a sleeping Jesus and said to him, “Teacher, don’t you care if we drown?”
“He got up, rebuked the wind and said to the waves, ‘Quiet! Be still!’ Then the wind died down and it was completely calm.” Jesus asked his disciples, “Why are you so afraid? Do you still have no faith?” (Mark 4:35-41)
Our faith in Jesus takes the place of fear. How about you and me – how is our faith? Do we put more faith in stoplights than we do in Jesus? The red light is supposed to stop cross traffic, at least that’s what we assume. Do we put more faith in oncoming traffic not crossing the double line?
Sometimes I think how easily we have faith in the things of this world, yet we can ignore or have doubts about God who is 100% faithful to us. He wants to be connected in the good and bad times. We need to put our faith in Jesus Christ like never before. He died on the cross to take away our sins and offer us eternal life.
Our faith will be challenged. This Coronavirus is an awfully big test of our faith. “Let us hold unswervingly to the hope we profess, for he who promised is faithful.” (Hebrew 10:23)
“Now faith is being sure of what we hope for and certain of what we do not see.” (Hebrew 11:1)
Interestingly, faith in God and fear of the virus both involve things that are pretty hard to see. The difference is that the signs of God’s loving faith are everywhere. The virus represents fear, sadness and destruction.
Let’s put all of our faith in Jesus and get spiritually connected. Stay safe.
Kerry Scott Baldwin is an Elder of the Pacific Union College’s Seventh-day Adventist Church.
