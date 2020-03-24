Thursday Pulpit: Spiritual connecting while social distancing

Should we be scared? Yes and no. We should definitely be concerned. We need to be very careful and make every effort to live healthy and responsibly. However, it’s no secret that Earth does have a 100% mortality rate.

The good news is that God is still in control. Just like FDR famously stated, “The only thing we have to fear is fear itself.”

It’s time to bolster our faith through prayer and Bible study. It’s time for spiritual connecting while social distancing. We don’t have to live in fear because of Jesus! In fact, our faith in Jesus takes the place of fear.

Jesus comforted his disciples with the following words, “Do not let your hearts be troubled. Trust in God; trust also in me. In my Father’s house are many rooms; if it were not so, I would have told you. I am going there to prepare a place for you. And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come back and take you to be with me.” (John 14:1-3)

Another time when Jesus and his disciples were in a boat one night, the Bible says a “furious squall came up, and the waves broke over the boat, so that it was nearly swamped.” The disciples woke up a sleeping Jesus and said to him, “Teacher, don’t you care if we drown?”