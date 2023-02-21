Just the thought of a favorite Napa Valley restaurant or a certain dinner probably whets your appetite. A culinary mecca has developed here over the years. It's always nice to sit down and enjoy a delicious meal, whether exquisitely prepared by a chef or simply home-cooked.

While food is essential to our being, spiritual food is crucial. "Man shall not live by bread alone, but by every word that proceeds from the mouth of God." (Matthew 4:4) Holy Scriptures will guide us on our short walk through this life en route to heaven. Eat it today, share it tomorrow!

There are reservations for everyone at the heavenly banquet. Needless to say, no one will be asking, “How many are in your party?" There's a place for you and me. No cancellations please, no empty chairs. The banquet table is already set. So take a look at the menu and decide what you want. Would you like to hear the specials? In the meantime, here is some food for thought ...

Enjoy!

Appetizer: In John 10:10, Jesus said, "I am come that they might have life, and that they might have it more abundantly." Through His tender mercy, we may experience a rewarding and worry-free life. Are you discovering or rediscovering the love of Jesus? There is nothing like spiritual feasting. You are what you eat.

Soup or salad: It's easy to become hardened in this tossed and mixed-up world. Jesus told about signs of the end of the age in Matthew 24. Verse 12 reads, "Because of the increase of wickedness, the love of most will grow cold." "You are the salt of the earth. But if the salt loses its saltiness, how can it be made salty again?" (Matthew 5:13) Through faith in Jesus, that's how. He provides a fresh, new heart. "Consequently, faith comes from hearing the message, and the message is heard through the word of Christ." (Romans 10:17) If you are searching for something authentic in an often shallow world, explore the depths of God's word.

Entree: It's time to get to the meat of the matter — the main course. Jesus said, "I am the bread of life. He who comes to me will never go hungry, and he who believes in me will never be thirsty." (John 6:35) This is literally true in Matthew 14:13-21. Jesus miraculously multiplied five loaves of bread and two fish to feed a crowd of 5,000 people. Amazing! Our living hope is Jesus Christ who promises to redeem, protect and provide for us. Again, I must say that this is amazing, spiritual food.

Dessert: Would you like to see the dessert menu? OK, come on sweet tooths, taste the sweetness of Jesus' love. Go for it! The proof is in the pudding. No calories. Eat it today, share it tomorrow! The flavor can continue forever if you so desire. Get a taste today. In Colossians 1:5, Paul thanks God for "the faith and love that spring from the hope that is stored up for you in heaven.” Spiritual feasting is the ultimate.

Ready for your check? Now is it really a check or is it actually a bill? In any case, the amount due is zero. The meal is free. Jesus paid for it at the cross and the gratuity is included in his grace. “Taste and see that the Lord is good.” (Psalm 34:8) Have you decided?