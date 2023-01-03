Thursday Pulpit: Spiritual reflections on a new year

I feel quietly optimistic as we enter this new year of 2023 — which does surprise me somewhat as the world at large is still in such a state of disrepair. Yet there is always light in the darkness, even in this season of storm, rain and 24/7 news cycles. Christmas, along with Epiphany on Friday, are winter’s high holidays, with long nights and short days, brightened by Jesus’ arrival and the gradual return of the sun.

When we enter a new period, place or season in life, it is wise to look carefully for the dangers and challenges, but we also must look for the light, the gifts and the blessings also present. Coming out of the holidays, a time of rest and comfort for many, we discover a new year asking us to enter wholeheartedly and with passionate awareness. As in past years, 2023 will be a time of unexpectedness, of continuance aligned with novel opportunities and chances previously unseen. A new year is one that surprises us, asks that we not take it for granted nor treat it as though we know what to expect. For if we are realistic, we really do not know what this season will bring us. We plan as though we do, but we must not let ourselves accept our careful plan at face value or as truth.

Always leave room for freshness, for the unexpected, for the risk and opportunity to enter, so that our world, and the world at large, can be changed again, renewed again, brought into sharper focus once again.

After all, the birth of Jesus holds many mysteries, offers much in the way of meanings and answers. One is quite precious, in fact a special gift that you might seriously consider giving yourself in 2023. A gift not necessarily found in scripture, or in the church or in good works or in spiritual practices. But one more easily found in relationship, in fellowship, among family and friends. For it is the gift of ourselves, the greatest treasure we have.

Bring yourself into the world this year; take the risk of not knowing where it will bring you or what the outcome will be. You are a gift of God, brought into this life for reasons that may never be fully known, but of which we often see evidence. Consider the story of George Bailey in the classic film "It’s a Wonderful Life." He thought his life had no meaning, no purpose, that it was a burden for him and everyone he knew. How wrong he was!

Each of us bring joy, passion, experience and connection into the world, into the lives of many — family, friends and strangers too. Without us, the world at large would be a poorer, lonelier and even emptier place than it is now. So, for 2023, be yourself, share your talents, give and receive, and remember that you are a unique creation, a child of God, no better than anyone else and no worse either. When you live your life with honesty, with joy and with appreciation for others and a curiosity for what you bring, then it will be a good year. Not just for you, but for everyone you touch over the course of 2023.

Happy new year and God bless you!