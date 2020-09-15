Thursday Pulpit: Standing up to the bully of fear

In addition, we learned from the Christian Science textbook, “Science and Health with Key to the Scriptures,” about a spiritual, logical, and practical approach to applying the teachings of the Bible to our everyday lives.

Since my Sunday school days, I have expanded and deepened my study of the Bible, and I’ve continued to trust God’s love to defeat the bully of fear whenever it crosses my path.

Of course, the current pandemic provides us all with a unique opportunity to do just that. While health officials continue their search for viable solutions, we can pray to eliminate fear through a better understanding of God’s unwavering love for His creation.

For instance, in the Bible we read, "This I declare about the Lord: He alone is my refuge, my place of safety; he is my God, and I trust him. For he will rescue you from every trap and protect you from deadly disease. He will cover you with his feathers. He will shelter you with his wings. His faithful promises are your armor and protection." (Psalm 91, New Living Translation).

The Bible is filled with evidence of such protection, and we should have every expectation to feel and to see evidence of this very same protection ourselves. I know I have!

Every day is an opportunity to thank God for the freedom from fear He continues to provide for us all under His infinite wings of love.

