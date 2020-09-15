Thursday Pulpit: Standing up to the bully of fear

Growing up in the Christian Science Sunday school, I learned through my study of the Bible that God is Love and that Love eliminates fear. Therefore there is no room for fear when thought is filled with love.
During my middle school years, I experienced what today is referred to as bullying and became afraid. I went to the school counselor for help. He tried his best by having a chat with the offenders. While this was helpful, it did not remove my fear.
However, my Sunday school teacher and my mom helped me to better understand our heavenly Father’s unconditional love for each and every one of us, and that I could trust God to protect me and everyone from harm. Before long, there was no more bullying.
In Sunday school we discussed passages from the Bible like, “Be strong and of a good courage, fear not, nor be afraid of them: for the LORD thy God, he it is that doth go with thee; he will not fail thee, nor forsake thee.” (Deuteronomy 31:6), and Jesus’ powerful words of assurance: “Fear not, little flock; for it is your Father’s good pleasure to give you the kingdom.” (Luke 12:32).
We learned how to watch our thoughts and to align them with God, with divine Love. We learned from the Bible that God watches over us, protects us, and enables us to enjoy an ever-growing sense of harmony in our lives. We also discussed how God created everything in His universe to be “very good.” (Genesis 1:31).
In addition, we learned from the Christian Science textbook, “Science and Health with Key to the Scriptures,” about a spiritual, logical, and practical approach to applying the teachings of the Bible to our everyday lives.
Since my Sunday school days, I have expanded and deepened my study of the Bible, and I’ve continued to trust God’s love to defeat the bully of fear whenever it crosses my path.
Of course, the current pandemic provides us all with a unique opportunity to do just that. While health officials continue their search for viable solutions, we can pray to eliminate fear through a better understanding of God’s unwavering love for His creation.
For instance, in the Bible we read, "This I declare about the Lord: He alone is my refuge, my place of safety; he is my God, and I trust him. For he will rescue you from every trap and protect you from deadly disease. He will cover you with his feathers. He will shelter you with his wings. His faithful promises are your armor and protection." (Psalm 91, New Living Translation).
The Bible is filled with evidence of such protection, and we should have every expectation to feel and to see evidence of this very same protection ourselves. I know I have!
Every day is an opportunity to thank God for the freedom from fear He continues to provide for us all under His infinite wings of love.
Kathy Ball is a member of First Church of Christ, Scientist, Napa, located at 2210 Second Street.
