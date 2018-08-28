There are seven sheep to every person in New Zealand. That may sound like a lot of wool … and it is!
First, let me give you some background before the story of the lost, woolly sheep. Years ago I served as youth pastor at the Bishopdale Seventh-day Adventist Church in Christchurch, New Zealand. When my grandparents came “down under” to visit me, one of the things I had planned was a trip to Akaroa, a little French colony out on a peninsula. That is near where this story comes from.
In Akaroa we took a boat tour of the bay and out into the mouth of the Pacific to hopefully catch a glimpse of Hector's dolphins. Hector's dolphins are the smallest and rarest dolphins in the world. They can only be found off the coast of New Zealand. We were in luck because we did see Hector's, as well as plenty of interesting seabirds.
Along much of the bay are fairly steep cliffs. The boat captain, in his kiwi accent, informed us to look up in this one ravine and try to see a sheep. Sure enough, we spotted a sheep with long, overgrown locks of hair. Major dreadlocks! You could probably make numerous sweaters! Can you picture him with long, scraggly wool?
The captain went on to tell this story … As just a lamb, he strayed from the flock and fell over the edge of the cliff, but didn’t tumble all the way to the sea. There was no way out of this steep, treacherous ravine. The shepherd, his owner, knew he was stuck there but figured that one sheep was not worth the hassle of scaling the cliffside.
This poor, little sheep was abandoned by his shepherd. He grew up in this rugged ravine all alone. Sure there were enough plants to eat. Sure there was enough water to drink. The cold, hard fact remained -- this sheep lived in absolute solitude.
I’m so thankful that we, all humanity and the flock, are not abandoned. Jesus is in search mode for you and me. He came “to seek and save that which was lost.” (Luke 19:10) Even the most lost person is one prayer away from being saved – the repentance prayer.
Luke 15 has three parables that show the limitless love of God. Each involves something valuable that is lost and then found – a sheep, a coin and a son. All the parables have similarities:
First, what is lost really matters; second, what is lost warrants an all-out search; and third, retrieval brings rejoicing! There is a cosmic celebration in heaven when one person gives their heart to Jesus.
Life has two roads – the Lost Highway and the Found Freeway, as I like to refer to them. The Found Freeway is actually a path, but it’s free! “Enter through the narrow gate. For wide is the gate and broad is the road that leads to destruction, and many enter through it. But small is the gate and narrow the road that leads to life, and only a few find it.” (Matthew 7:13-14)
In the 21st century, we may be technological giants, but we’re ethical midgets. Many people understand the Internet, science, Hollywood and pop culture, but not the Sermon on the Mount. (Matthew 5:1-7:29) Neither of these things are bad, however, we “need” to know Jesus. We can’t get lost in the cares of this relatively short life. We can’t focus on self and the pursuit of more. “There is a way that seems right to a man, but in the end leads to death,” warns Solomon in Proverbs 14:12.
Rather than the blind leading the blind, we need the healer of the blind leading us all. “I will lead the blind by ways they have not known, along unfamiliar paths I will guide them.” (Isaiah 42:16) Aren’t you glad we’re not abandoned? Jesus is always there for us.
Jesus told this parable, “Suppose one of you has 100 sheep and loses one of them. Does he not leave the 99 in the open country and go after the lost sheep until he finds it? And when he finds it, he joyfully puts it on his shoulders and goes home. Then he calls his friends and neighbors together and says, ‘Rejoice with me; I have found my lost sheep.’ I tell you that in the same way there will be more rejoicing in heaven over one sinner who repents than 99 righteous persons.” (Luke 15:1-7)
We should be very thankful for Jesus who proclaimed, “I am the good shepherd. The good shepherd lays down his life for the sheep.” (John 10:11)
Because of Jesus, we don’t have to be stuck in a rut or ravine.
