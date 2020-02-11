The Rev. Amy Denney Zuniga is Rector of Grace Episcopal Church, 1314 Spring St. in St. Helena. Grace Church is a community of deep joy for adults and children alike. Grace holds Sunday services at 8 & 10 a.m., and a Spanish-language Eucharist the first and third Sundays of the month at 4 p.m. Catechesis of the Good Shepherd is open to children ages 3-12 and open most Sundays of the school year from 9-11 a.m. Grace also occasionally holds “atrium for adults”—a chance for grown-ups to experience their relationship with God through the wonder and joy of young children. Contact communications@grace-episcopal.org to join the email list and learn of future opportunities. Rev. Amy may be contacted at revamy@grace-episcopal.org. For more information www.grace-episcopal.org