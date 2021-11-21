Thursday Pulpit: Thankful for eternal adventures

Because of Jesus, we have so much to be thankful for … even in 2021.

As a friend and I approached the ski resort, a voice rang out, “Ski hard, take chances!” I looked to my right and saw a tired-looking man. Quickly I began thinking, who is this guy and why is he talking to us? We assured him that we’d ski to the best of our abilities. This man then informed us that he had been up all-night making snow. He said all the rocks were covered up and there was a nice layer of manufactured snow. I asked him if he was going home to sleep to which he enthusiastically answered, “No, I’m going skiing!” A definite diehard.

Ski hard, take chances. You may have seen the T-shirt that reads, “Life is Short. Play Hard.” Let’s change it to, “Life is Short. Pray and Play Hard.”

It was Helen Keller who said, “Life is either a daring adventure or nothing.” The point she makes is that life must be an adventure to really be living. I agree.

How easy it is to settle down into a comfortable consumer life. Oh, I know, “but it’s comfortable!” Don’t take life too seriously. Don’t settle for the boring doldrums of life. There is something better. Look around at all of the magnificent things God has created. Live a little. On second thought, live a lot!

I’m not implying that we should all start base jumping. What I mean is we should always appreciate the value of being alive. We should be open to initiating positive changes in our lives. Making things happen. Trying something, maybe spontaneous, outside our comfort zones. If you’re a Christian, share your faith where you otherwise wouldn’t. Trusting God. After all, life comes and goes pretty fast. This is only a temporary life and world.

Solomon, the wisest man who ever lived besides Jesus, searched and searched for true happiness in this world and concluded in Ecclesiastes 12:8, “Everything is meaningless!” He goes on to say that the conclusion of the matter is to honor God and keep His commandments for this is the whole duty of mankind. (Ecclesiastes 12:13)

The Christian life is an exciting adventure. I enjoy so many interesting aspects of my Christian walk — people, places and things. It is nice to know the truth about the world, life and death. As Jesus told His believers, “The truth will set you free.” (John 8:32) What a great feeling to come to Jesus daily and to be made free.

The old Devil still hungers to see us suffer in this world. He enjoys getting people to indulge in evil adventures that will only bring misery. The Bible says, “Do not be overcome by evil, but overcome evil with good.” (Romans 12:21) When we do despair in this life, we can find peace in higher thoughts of Heaven and eternity.

Jesus promises in John 14:1-3, “Let not your heart be troubled: ye believe in God, believe also in me. In my Father’s house are many mansions: if it were not so, I would have told you. I go to prepare a place for you. And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again, and receive you unto myself; that where I am, there ye may be also.” He doesn’t say “I might.” Jesus says, “I will come again!” That’s exciting!

Can you imagine all the adventures in Heaven? How about talking with your angels and finding out all the times they intervened to help you. Or snuggling with a real, live grizzly bear instead of a teddy bear. Or skiing down beautiful heavenly mountains. Or exploring the galaxies! (Now that sounds like an adventure and a half.)

Because of Jesus we can have lots of eternal adventures ahead. Jesus said, “I am the way, the truth and the life.” (John 14:6)

Don’t put off till tomorrow what you can do today. You may like what you do today and can do it again tomorrow. And while you live your life to the fullest, keep your eyes fixed on Jesus.

Kerry Scott Baldwin is an Elder of the Pacific Union College Seventh-day Adventist Church.