Thursday Pulpit: The Beatitudes, Essential Teachings of Jesus

"Blessed are they that hunger and thirst after righteousness, for they shall be filled." Righteousness is the way of God, the road of truth and compassion. When we harness our many desires to good, rather than to ignorance or greed, we are giving ourselves to God’s work in the world. Then the world becomes a place where God, the source and a benefit to all, feeds us, filling us with spiritual sustenance.

"Blessed are the merciful, for they shall obtain mercy." This is a hard one, for we know to be merciful is good, but it is difficult to do so. Yet if we do not give mercy, and mean it, we cannot receive it, from others or from God. As Shakespeare says, The quality of mercy is not strain’d. It droppeth as the gentle rain from heaven, Upon the place beneath. It is twice blest: It blesseth him that gives and him that takes.

"Blessed are the pure in heart, for they shall see God." This purity of heart is not only in thought or feeling; it is the desire to make the heart clean from all that is not God. In other words, the heart must see and realize all as God, and God as all. The purity comes from God entering the heart, and thereafter abiding always.