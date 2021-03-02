Thursday Pulpit: The Beatitudes, Essential Teachings of Jesus

The Beatitudes, at the start of the Sermon on the Mount in the Gospel of Matthew, begins with the eight Beatitudes or blessings, some of the finest of Jesus’ teachings. Each one is a brief maxim on an aspect of living life in a spiritually powerful manner.
When hearing the Beatitudes, we can form a picture of how God engages with us in the world. We may also consider which of these blessings applies best to each of us. Let’s take a closer look:
"Blessed are the poor in spirit, for theirs is the Kingdom of Heaven." "Poor in spirit" means small in ego, and the ego is, as its core, both demanding and oppressive. But when the ego is placed before God — so that it is illuminated with the spirit of God — the ego loses its power; for the divine replaces the limited with the eternal. So our poor spirit can welcome God more fully into our lives.
"Blessed are they that mourn, for they shall be comforted." We mourn when we experience life’s sudden breaks, the losses that naturally are part of existence. No matter when or where, we mourn, for life is a struggle. Yet when life hurts or causes suffering, we turn to that which does not change, does not die. For God, comforter and parent of all creation, is here for us.
"Blessed are the meek, for they shall inherit the earth." Kind, gentle, and forbearing. When we are kind and caring for others, as well as ourselves, we realize that all the earth and creation are ours. We understand, bit by bit, that it is our willingness to be changed by life, which brings our soul to ripeness. Meek is not weak, meek is acting as our father in heaven acts toward us, with generosity and kindness and grace.
"Blessed are they that hunger and thirst after righteousness, for they shall be filled." Righteousness is the way of God, the road of truth and compassion. When we harness our many desires to good, rather than to ignorance or greed, we are giving ourselves to God’s work in the world. Then the world becomes a place where God, the source and a benefit to all, feeds us, filling us with spiritual sustenance.
"Blessed are the merciful, for they shall obtain mercy." This is a hard one, for we know to be merciful is good, but it is difficult to do so. Yet if we do not give mercy, and mean it, we cannot receive it, from others or from God. As Shakespeare says, The quality of mercy is not strain’d. It droppeth as the gentle rain from heaven, Upon the place beneath. It is twice blest: It blesseth him that gives and him that takes.
"Blessed are the pure in heart, for they shall see God." This purity of heart is not only in thought or feeling; it is the desire to make the heart clean from all that is not God. In other words, the heart must see and realize all as God, and God as all. The purity comes from God entering the heart, and thereafter abiding always.
"Blessed are the peacemakers, for they shall be called the children of God." They only make peace in life who are unbiased, unselfish, or impartial, for this is the nature of God, before whom we all, rich and poor, foolish and wise, are equal. When we follow this example, we bring peace by holding the discord and conflict found in life in the arms of peace and love, knowing that in time all will be healed and united.
"Blessed are they who are persecuted for righteousness" sake, for theirs is the Kingdom of Heaven." It is easy to be righteous when everything is smooth in life, but when a person is tested, it is difficult for the more righteous you are, the more losses you have to suffer. Righteousness, which is truth, is not always of this world, but is a quality from God. We struggle to be righteous, it requires our whole hearts and minds, but the blessing is to know God’s present grace in and around us.
The Beatitudes bring us closer to what is required of us in God’s kingdom. Together, these eight blessings offer a soulful reflection of what the kingdom can be. God’s divine creation, an unfolding, wondrous mystery, and our place in it.
