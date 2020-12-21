Thursday Pulpit: The best gift ever

Welcome to the Christmas season.
Usually during these times we are busy rushing about with final preparations for family gatherings and present exchanges. My prayer is that we actually may have a free moment to consider what is behind the longstanding traditions we observe.
Christmas began with the announcement of a child being born; no, actually two children being born. Some 700 years before a child was laid in a manger, a prophet named Isaiah in chapter 7 verse 14 stated "a virgin will be with child and bear a son, and she will call His name Immanuel".
As for the second child, chapter 8 verse 3 says "I will approach a prophetess and she will have a son." In the gospel of Luke he introduces a list of evidence. Zacharias receives a message from an angel that his wife (a prophetess) would have a boy child named John. Then Luke tells about the same angel announcing to Mary she will have a child, and He will be called Jesus.
Finally after Jesus was born shepherds are visited by angels and are told of a child to be found in a manger, Luke chapter 2 verses 11-12. Their testimony further supports these miraculous claims. How can anyone other than God Himself know what will come to pass 700 years in the future? This child, this gift, Immanuel (God with us), this Jesus (savior of the world), came to us as a baby so that we could believe and have eternal life. His death satisfied the justice required by the Father, so that we can experience grace rather than justice in our relationship with God. I would say He gave us the best gift ever.
May God bless!
Join us at the Highlands Christian Fellowship, 970 Petrified Forest Road in Calistoga. Sunday service starts at 10:30 a.m.
