Thursday Pulpit: The best gift ever

Welcome to the Christmas season.

Usually during these times we are busy rushing about with final preparations for family gatherings and present exchanges. My prayer is that we actually may have a free moment to consider what is behind the longstanding traditions we observe.

Christmas began with the announcement of a child being born; no, actually two children being born. Some 700 years before a child was laid in a manger, a prophet named Isaiah in chapter 7 verse 14 stated "a virgin will be with child and bear a son, and she will call His name Immanuel".

As for the second child, chapter 8 verse 3 says "I will approach a prophetess and she will have a son." In the gospel of Luke he introduces a list of evidence. Zacharias receives a message from an angel that his wife (a prophetess) would have a boy child named John. Then Luke tells about the same angel announcing to Mary she will have a child, and He will be called Jesus.