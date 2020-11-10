Thursday Pulpit: The better angels of our nature

Over the past many months, it has been observed that we are a nation divided. This past week, we saw how divided — nearly in half — as we awaited the results of the presidential election to unfold.
Conversations in the media, as well as between friends, speculated on the possibility of violence and rebellion, perhaps even civil war (although no war has ever been "civil"). I know our human propensity to divide ourselves into “them and us.” We make enemies of neighbors, of fellow citizens, of other human beings. And in my anxiety about our passionate opinions, I was reminded of Abraham Lincoln’s first inaugural address. Seven states in the deep south had already seceded from the Union, but war had not yet broken out. Ideologies and practical realities were at odds. Tensions were great, the future uncertain when he spoke these words:
“I am loath to close. We are not enemies, but friends. We must not be enemies. Though passion may have strained it must not break our bonds of affection. The mystic chords of memory, stretching from every battlefield and patriot grave to every living heart and hearthstone all over this broad land, will yet swell the chorus of the Union, when again touched, as surely they will be, by the better angels of our nature.”
Lincoln’s words were not enough to avert war. Words are rarely, if ever, enough. We became enemies. The Civil War began and continued on for four years with estimates between 640,000 and 700,000 of our fellow citizens dead.
Centuries before, Jesus laid the groundwork for another way; encouraging people to re-envision each other and how we are to behave toward those with whom we vehemently disagree.
“You have heard that it was said, ‘You shall love your neighbor, and hate your enemy.’ But I say unto you, love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you, so that you may be children of your Father in heaven.” (Matthew 5:43–45)
No calling of Jesus is more difficult; an impossible, idealistic expectation on Jesus’ part perhaps. Jesus wasn’t talking about the kind of affection between friends and certainly not a romantic kind of love. But he seemed to know unconditional agape love, a love that is more an act of the will than of the emotions, was what our world so desperately needs. It is difficult to imagine another way forward.
Lincoln is also reported to have said in the midst of his tumultuous tenure as president, “I have been driven many times upon my knees by the overwhelming conviction that I had nowhere else to go. My own wisdom and that of all about me seemed insufficient for that day.” Perhaps the humility of prayer is the first step forward for those of us who would seek to love our enemies, become friends with our fellow citizens, and be touched by the better angels of our nature.
I’ll let Mr. Lincoln have the last word:
“With malice toward none; with charity for all; with firmness in the right, as God gives us to see the right, let us strive on to finish the work we are in; to bind up the nation's wounds; to care for him who shall have borne the battle, and for his widow, and his orphan—to do all which may achieve and cherish a just and lasting peace among ourselves, and with all nations.” (the end of Lincoln’s second inaugural address)
Jonathan Eastman is pastor of the Presbyterian Church of Saint Helena, 1428 Spring St. Currently we are taping our services and putting them on our YouTube channel: FirstPresbyterian Church of Saint Helena, CA
