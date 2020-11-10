Thursday Pulpit: The better angels of our nature

Centuries before, Jesus laid the groundwork for another way; encouraging people to re-envision each other and how we are to behave toward those with whom we vehemently disagree.

“You have heard that it was said, ‘You shall love your neighbor, and hate your enemy.’ But I say unto you, love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you, so that you may be children of your Father in heaven.” (Matthew 5:43–45)

No calling of Jesus is more difficult; an impossible, idealistic expectation on Jesus’ part perhaps. Jesus wasn’t talking about the kind of affection between friends and certainly not a romantic kind of love. But he seemed to know unconditional agape love, a love that is more an act of the will than of the emotions, was what our world so desperately needs. It is difficult to imagine another way forward.

Lincoln is also reported to have said in the midst of his tumultuous tenure as president, “I have been driven many times upon my knees by the overwhelming conviction that I had nowhere else to go. My own wisdom and that of all about me seemed insufficient for that day.” Perhaps the humility of prayer is the first step forward for those of us who would seek to love our enemies, become friends with our fellow citizens, and be touched by the better angels of our nature.