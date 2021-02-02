Thursday Pulpit: The cross at the Capitol

Jesus disappointed many of his disciples, and scholars believe was ultimately betrayed by one of them, because he failed to lead a violent insurrection against the Roman Empire that was occupying and oppressing his people. Instead, he is the embodiment of non-violent love, ultimately accepting death on the cross even when goaded to “prove” his divine provenance by escaping imperial execution. Jesus’ revolution is a revolution of self-giving love that transforms from the inside-out. When he rose from the dead his followers took the cross — an instrument of violent and shameful execution akin to the electric chair — and made it our central symbol of non-violent, self-giving, transformative love.

For the first few centuries Christianity grew alongside, in and among other religions and perspectives, like the salt, yeast, and seeds Jesus preached about in his parables. But in the 4th century with the conversion of the Roman Emperor Constantine (at the behest of his mother, St. Helena!), Christianity became allied with the very empire which crucified Jesus. Christianity, like empire, then set itself over-and-against other ways of being all over the globe for most of the next 1,600 years.