Thursday Pulpit: The essence of happiness

Can we find happiness in times of trouble?
A song by Kool and the Gang encourages everyone around the world to come together and “celebrate.” It calls for happiness within ourselves that we can share with others, assuring us that “everything’s gonna be alright.” Whenever you hear this song, you’re likely to find people jumping and laughing and carrying on with great joy.
Why is happiness important?
According to healthline.com, “Scientific evidence suggests that being happy may have major benefits for your health. For starters, being happy promotes a healthy lifestyle. It may also help combat stress, boost your immune system, protect your heart and reduce pain.”
Happiness is defined as a quality. Its spiritual essence comes from an all-loving God and is available to everyone. Even in our darkest hours, when happiness appears to be nowhere in sight, taking the time to prayerfully remind ourselves of God's presence and power — and the practical solutions that result from this prayer — is well worth the effort.
After the passing of my husband some 40 years ago, I felt encompassed by darkness and didn’t think I’d find happiness again. At one point, I became ill and didn’t have the desire to get better. In my moments of gloom, I turned to my Bible.
In the book of Genesis, we learn that God is the creator of the universe and that He separates the light from the darkness, a metaphor for the distinction between what's true and powerful in our lives and what's not. We also learn, much later in the Bible, that God sent His son Jesus to bear witness to this light. Jesus said, “I am come a light into the world, that whosoever believeth on me should not abide in darkness” (John 12:46).
Darkness is the absence of light. Jesus teaches us how to live and love in the light of Christ, the spiritual truth that he embodied. Here’s an example:
During the Last Supper, Jesus washed his disciple’s feet and asked them to wash one another’s feet. For me, this indicates that happiness comes through humility and love. He said, “If ye know these things, happy are ye if ye do them” (John 13:17).
Bible stories like this lifted me out of my gloom and into the light. I began to feel a deep sense of gratitude for life and a desire to help others. I knew that “everything [was] gonna be alright,” and to this day these teachings continue to support my spiritual progress.
Mary Baker Eddy, the founder of the Christian Science Church, has helped me see God’s light in a new way. In her book, Science and Health with Key to the Scriptures, she writes, “’Let there be light,’ is the perpetual demand of Truth and Love, changing chaos into order and discord into the music of the spheres” (p. 255).
The joy of happiness is always available within the ever present and all-powerful light, God. Let us always be ready to celebrate this light, be happy, and share this happiness with others.
Kathy Ball is a member of First Church of Christ, Scientist, Napa, located at 2210 Second St. For information about attending services through zoom or by phone, please call 255-5255. Further information about Christian Science can be found at christiansciencenapa.com or christianscience.com.