Thursday Pulpit: The essence of happiness

In the book of Genesis, we learn that God is the creator of the universe and that He separates the light from the darkness, a metaphor for the distinction between what's true and powerful in our lives and what's not. We also learn, much later in the Bible, that God sent His son Jesus to bear witness to this light. Jesus said, “I am come a light into the world, that whosoever believeth on me should not abide in darkness” (John 12:46).

Darkness is the absence of light. Jesus teaches us how to live and love in the light of Christ, the spiritual truth that he embodied. Here’s an example:

During the Last Supper, Jesus washed his disciple’s feet and asked them to wash one another’s feet. For me, this indicates that happiness comes through humility and love. He said, “If ye know these things, happy are ye if ye do them” (John 13:17).

Bible stories like this lifted me out of my gloom and into the light. I began to feel a deep sense of gratitude for life and a desire to help others. I knew that “everything [was] gonna be alright,” and to this day these teachings continue to support my spiritual progress.