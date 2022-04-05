Thursday Pulpit: The future of church

The Bible describes Jesus as a man who went from place to place relieving suffering, pointedly challenging normal personal and societal values, and encouraging a radically loving way of life. There were no cars, no televisions, no phones, and no computers. There were no churches.

First-century followers of Jesus soon came to be called Christians. They got together in one another’s homes for spiritual teaching and religious discussions. They ate together, socialized, and shared news of growing numbers of other like-minded groups. As we think of churches, there still were no churches.

As Christianity spread from culture to culture and developed through each century, the institution of the church formed and was shaped and reshaped to fill various roles, to serve many needed functions in changing human lives and communities. Where there was little or no literacy, people could hear scripture only in church read by clergymen. Churches were the only learning centers in many communities. The only school many people were ever privileged to attend was Sunday school. Some churches were the only building in town in which a community could gather indoors to hear news from out of town, organize, coordinate, solve problems, vote, campaign, view art, hear music, marry, celebrate or grieve.

Churches have been used for and shaped by political and economic purposes. Agricultural, industrial, medical, scientific, architectural, entertainment, even military realities have shaped the notion of what is referred to as church and the institutions which are actual churches.

Our cultures are changing faster than most churches. It is quite challenging for religions to adapt to the new ways we must actually live. Religion, spirituality and ethical teaching are diverging. Church attendance is dramatically declining in our country. Many people are doing church or seeking spiritual enrichment online. Twenty years ago, how many people thought brick and mortar stores like Sears and K-Mart would be struggling to survive the internet? How many people thought brick-and-mortar churches would be struggling to survive the internet?

We might benefit profoundly when gathering face-to-face in spiritual community. We might have deep need for in-person human contact. Perhaps. But do we want to?

People aspiring to emulate Jesus in ways which fit the realities of our modern lives will find no shortage of suffering to soothe. There are urgent needs to pointedly challenge today’s normal fiercely competitive personal and societal me-first values which threaten the viability of our entire planetary habitat. In our efforts to help reduce man’s horrible inhumanity to man, we must be encouraging a radically loving way of life. Cars, televisions, phones, and computers are all certainly integral parts of our lives. But are churches?

How do you feel about church?

Is church more like an antique snapshot or a live video feed?

Can churches, in ways that truly fit our reshaped lives, be places important for soothing, equipping, healing, helping people be less lonely, learning things best learned in-person, maturing, growing, becoming every kind of healthier, becoming more and more caring, compassionate and loving?

I have come across a few ideas that seem like promising, possible ways to substantially benefit our community. Here is one idea. I envision a place, right on our city’s Main Street, where 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, a caring person would be available to listen to and pray with anyone who feels such a need. We have an appropriate place, a special prayer room just inside the Main Street-facing lobby of the church in which I serve as pastor. I picture caring persons from our community, no matter what their religious flavor, perhaps in teams of two, in the prayer room, ready at all times to listen to, pray, or even just sit with anyone who stops in. (I picture, also, at all times, a capable person or two in the lobby to care for safety. Retired or off-duty cops or security professionals would be ideal.) Such always-available, in-person, loving human contact could make a very real difference in our community. I bet, as a community, we could do this.

Could we pool our creativity? I would quite appreciate your insight and ideas. How do you imagine churches substantially meeting real needs, otherwise unmet, in our community? I welcome your emails (pastor@shsda.org).

I hope your week is filled with wonderful surprises. May God bless you with the fondest desires of your heart.

Dr. Robert Walden Kurtz is pastor of St. Helena’s Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1777 Main St. Email: office@shsda.org / Phone: 707-963-4461 (church office); 707-654-9480 (pastor’s direct line). Weekly worship services are held Saturdays at 11:00 a.m. in person and livestreamed on Facebook at facebook.com/sthelenaseventhdayadventistchurch.