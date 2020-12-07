Thursday Pulpit: The hard times shape who you are

The other deeply important relationship is the one that you have with yourself. For me, I experienced great swings of feelings and emotions, from fear to relief, anger to peace. Throughout it all, I look back and see how I have been able to tap into myself and listen to what I need at any given moment. I had many days that I felt as though I was moving through wet cement, feeling the weight of complete disbelief, anger, frustration, and sadness. There were countless times that I was just straight up depressed. In those times I would ask myself, what do I need right now? The answer to this question varied greatly. Sometimes it was a walk or exercise. There were many days of a sweet treat and a Hallmark movie dripping with cheesiness that did the trick, and on a few of the hardest days it was a Bud Light and a mindless episode of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians." The point is, that when you can connect with yourself, you can find some semblance of comfort at any moment. It is extremely important to allow the feelings to come up, look at them head on, and do what you need to do so you can get through another day.