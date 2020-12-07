Thursday Pulpit: The hard times shape who you are

As we move into the middle of December and round the corner into the final sprint of 2020, many people are feeling like the finish line could not come soon enough. Here we are again, facing quarantine, uncertainty, and there is a palpable feeling of burnout from the emotional roller coaster of this year. We all know that once that clock strikes midnight on New Year’s Eve, things will not just magically change, but I think that being able to put the year behind us gives us a spark of hope.
At this point, it is not completely clear where we are on this leg of life’s journey. Next year could quite possibly be as wacky as the last. None of us want to think like this, but the breadth of the calamity that occurred assures us that the hard times are not in the rear-view mirror just yet. We have farther to go, and to quote Tom Petty, “the waiting is the hardest part.” The one thing that can provide the flicker of positivity is that when we go through challenges like this, we grow. We are forced to look inside to dig deep and continue moving forward. As we look back on this year, what pearls of wisdom can we bring with us to help navigate through whatever might be lurking in the shadows of the future?
Whether you lost your job, lost your home, lost your loved one or lost your mind, the comfort of having others to support you is irreplaceable. Being able to connect with a friend or a family member and be real about the pain and heartache being felt is an important piece in the healing process. They are the ones that are there for you to drop off groceries, check in on you to see what you need, start the go fund me, think of people that they know who could hire you or rent you their house while you figure out what the next step is. They are the ones that will be there, even when they cannot be inside of your space due to distancing. They will sit on your front lawn and bring a chair and bottle of Chardonnay to talk it out.
The other deeply important relationship is the one that you have with yourself. For me, I experienced great swings of feelings and emotions, from fear to relief, anger to peace. Throughout it all, I look back and see how I have been able to tap into myself and listen to what I need at any given moment. I had many days that I felt as though I was moving through wet cement, feeling the weight of complete disbelief, anger, frustration, and sadness. There were countless times that I was just straight up depressed. In those times I would ask myself, what do I need right now? The answer to this question varied greatly. Sometimes it was a walk or exercise. There were many days of a sweet treat and a Hallmark movie dripping with cheesiness that did the trick, and on a few of the hardest days it was a Bud Light and a mindless episode of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians." The point is, that when you can connect with yourself, you can find some semblance of comfort at any moment. It is extremely important to allow the feelings to come up, look at them head on, and do what you need to do so you can get through another day.
Another pearl to take with you into the new year is gratitude. It can be difficult sometimes to find gratitude when your world is falling apart, but it is an antidote for despair. When you live in the space of gratitude you allow light to come in through the cracks. It helps you to see that even when things have been stripped away, you can look around and find things to be grateful for. Even if it is simple like being able to breathe or being able to walk, it's important to remind yourself that the simple things in life can be the catalyst for a lot of joy. By being in gratitude you focus on all that you have, which will then lift your spirits.
But perhaps the greatest pearl of wisdom to take with you into 2021 is that we have no control over a majority of what happens to us. The past 12 months has taken this fact to a whole new level. So many people had their lives completely blown up and it is impossible to make sense of it all. So, don’t waste your precious energy trying. Instead focus on what you do have control over, which is the way you choose to respond to it. You have the choice to let this destroy you or use these experiences to push you forward and become stronger for it. As a collective we have shown resilience, strength, and determination amid this chaos, and I believe that we will be better for it!
Kate Messmer Jessup is a Spiritual Coach. You can contact her at contactme@peaceofkate.com or find out more about her services at www.peaceofkate.com
