Thursday Pulpit: The holy engrafting

In the wonderful words of the Gospel in John 16, Our Lord tells His disciples about this new presence, this newly revealed manifestation of the Holy Trinity, Who would come and continue His ministry, and craft and graft them into a living organism, the Church, His Body of Christ on earth. This passage alone is sufficient to support the doctrine of the Holy Trinity. Jesus the Son must return to the Father at the seat of Glory in Heaven; and the Paraclete, the Holy Spirit would come and be revealed through His Church on earth. Father … Son … and Holy Spirit.

These are the highest purposes of the Trinity being worked out … way beyond and above our level of comprehension. On our level of knowing and action, the direct result of the Holy Spirit’s presence and action is the establishment of the Church, the Body of Christ on earth. This happens through a specific action of the Holy Spirit: engrafting. It’s a powerful analogy from the garden (of Eden?) of how the gardener takes new and different living plant tissue and grafts it into and onto an already growing and established stock. St. James tells us to turn away from perverted worldly concerns and receive the word being engrafted into us by the Master Gardener. What is being engrafted -- if it takes -- connects to the life source of the plant and literally changes the character of the plant. Can we allow that profound engrafting from God to enter our souls? St. James tells us it will save our souls.