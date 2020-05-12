Thursday Pulpit: The holy engrafting

“Honour thy father and thy mother; that thy days may be long in the land which the Lord thy God giveth thee.
“Be it unto me according to Thy word.”
In the wonderful words of the Gospel in John 16, Our Lord tells His disciples about this new presence, this newly revealed manifestation of the Holy Trinity, Who would come and continue His ministry, and craft and graft them into a living organism, the Church, His Body of Christ on earth. This passage alone is sufficient to support the doctrine of the Holy Trinity. Jesus the Son must return to the Father at the seat of Glory in Heaven; and the Paraclete, the Holy Spirit would come and be revealed through His Church on earth. Father … Son … and Holy Spirit.
These are the highest purposes of the Trinity being worked out … way beyond and above our level of comprehension. On our level of knowing and action, the direct result of the Holy Spirit’s presence and action is the establishment of the Church, the Body of Christ on earth. This happens through a specific action of the Holy Spirit: engrafting. It’s a powerful analogy from the garden (of Eden?) of how the gardener takes new and different living plant tissue and grafts it into and onto an already growing and established stock. St. James tells us to turn away from perverted worldly concerns and receive the word being engrafted into us by the Master Gardener. What is being engrafted -- if it takes -- connects to the life source of the plant and literally changes the character of the plant. Can we allow that profound engrafting from God to enter our souls? St. James tells us it will save our souls.
That Holy engrafting pressure is always working on and within our broken world. The Holy Spirit is always guiding us back to God’s Holy laws. The world and most people’s hearts feel that tug -- or jerk. For example, we have the sweet and over-commercialized day of recognition for our maternal progenitors: Mother’s Day. The world experiences it as a sentiment -- a sentimental recognition. But we know it runs much deeper than that. It connects to our very souls.
The Law says it will affect our very life spans as we live in the land which the Lord has given us. When we haven’t fulfilled that “honoring” her, the mother from whose womb we sprang, we know we have put ourselves out of sorts with God’s pattern for us. This can be very difficult if our earthly mother was a very broken person and wasn’t able to bring the love of God’s mother-love to us as children. But to be somewhat spiritually healthy, we have to at least honor, that is to acknowledge, the blood relationship. If we don’t, we don’t even own the root stock the Holy Spirit is striving to engraft with the Word, the living presence of Jesus inside us.
We become real persons as we accept the root stock that we are … whatever that is, and from wherever it comes … and allow the Holy Spirit to engraft into us his presence. In fact, the raw acknowledgement of who we are in our root stock is often intolerable … so the swift care and grafting of the Holy Spirit turns each personal disaster of self-recognition into the birth of a new person in Christ.
Our Lord tells us He must go to His place on the throne of the Holy Trinity with His Father. This will bring sorrow and then joy in God’s purposes and the amazing and comforting presence of His Holy Spirit.
And all this was and is possible because of the joyful opening of the root stock, if you will, of a teenage Jewish maiden. What an example she gives us:
“Be it unto me according to Thy word.”
Can we follow her? Can we open the wombs of our hearts to receive the engrafted Word? Can we join her in saying,
“My soul doth magnify the Lord, and my spirit hath rejoiced in God my Savior.”
To all our mothers wherever you are … Happy Mother’s Day.
The Rev. Canon Charles Dillon is rector of St. Stephen’s Anglican Church, 1250 Oakville Grade in Rutherford. Services are at 8:30 a.m., said Mass, and 10:30 a.m., Choral Mass with organ and music. Evening Prayer is Wednesday at 6 p.m. To reach the church, call 944-8915, Rector, 953-9369 or visit ststephensoakville.org and “facebook.com/pages/StStephensOakville"
