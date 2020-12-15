Thursday Pulpit: The lessons of 2020 call us into 2021

`At this time of the rolling year,' the spectre said `I suffer most. Why did I walk through crowds of fellow-beings with my eyes turned down, and never raise them to that blessed Star which led the Wise Men to a poor abode! Were there no poor homes to which its light would have conducted me!'

So, can God help us with this? Yes. Here’s how —

By our own efforts, we can begin to heal this world and make it a better, more loving, and nurturing place, where there is room for all and where all can be respected and treated equally. This is where the spirit calls us, to serve and renew the world.

When we work to ensure this world, our human society, is as just, as kind, as honest and as welcoming as possible, then we can truly say that God is on our side.

This is the work, the call that Jesus, God and the spirit ask of us. Be the change you wish to see in this world, bring the very qualities that you would ask for to others, and make this life a heavenly utopia, knowing that it will take many seasons and even generations to make it so. But what better use is there for our time and effort than to remake this world into the Kingdom of Heaven?

WATCH NOW: The do’s and don’ts when wearing a mask

Pastor Burke Owens leads the St. Helena United Methodist Church, 1310 Adams St. in St. Helena. For information call 963-2839, send an email to shofficeumc@aim.com or visit sthelenaumc.org. Sunday worship is livestreamed via YouTube at 10 a.m. every week. All services are available for viewing anytime thereafter on the church Facebook or YouTube pages. Faith, study and meditation groups continue via ZOOM call; please email or call for more information.