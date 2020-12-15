Thursday Pulpit: The lessons of 2020 call us into 2021

2020 has been a strange, tough year. As we draw to its end, I would like to reflect on this year’s challenges and what we may take away from all of it.
Across the globe, we have seen the massive spread of a disease, unknown before the end of last year. It acts initially like a typical flu but is so much more deadly and unpredictable than the usual winter model. Fever, chills, cough, lack of taste and smell … and then it can get so much worse. Sometimes it attacks the young, other times it’s the old, or the middle-aged. Some populations are more susceptible, but the virus can change suddenly so that no one is safe. A difficult and scary disease that we were not expecting has changed our world and how we function as a society.
A year after we first felt it, we are in the midst of the pandemic still, with further lockdowns this week or next and into the new year. How do we stand it?
Our faith and reliance on God can be a sustaining help in times of trouble. Because it is not when things are good that God is central to our lives, no, it is when we feel lost, alone, adrift, scared and isolated, suffering, with few resources.
When life is difficult, we look for God and ask for His presence, help and grace in our lives. And He is with us, today and always, like a parent who says, my dear faithful and beautiful child, well done. I am with you always, even at a time like this.
Along with the physical effects of the coronavirus, there are the economic and social effects that have been devastating, even here in St. Helena. Unemployment and job loss, communities in distress, with no ability to see friends or family, cause us to worry, to feel sad, lonely and isolated.
Add to this the loss of homes, property, and more jobs, and goods from catastrophic fires. Thousands of home and businesses gone, acres beyond count, towns, hamlets and even small cities forced to rebuild and start anew. Even other species, including some of the very oldest ones, are lost and gone forever. Ancient redwoods, giant sequoias and Joshua trees incinerated, along with all their microclimates and the many species they supported. This past summer, Eden was burning in front of our eyes.
So, does God help us here too? Yes. This where Jesus comes in; our friend, our brother, who is here in the midst of the struggles, the turmoil, the heartbreak and loss that we experience in this world, especially in times like these. For Jesus has suffered like us, lost much, like us, traveled a long, dusty and sometimes very dark road, like us. A blessing comes, reminding each of us that God is with us, that Jesus appreciates who we are, our suffering, our efforts, our living in spite of all the challenges and difficulties that face us. For Jesus understands and knows how hard, how painful, how terrible this life can be. He loves and blesses us in spite of, and even because of, it all, no matter what.
Then there are the issues that have come to light as result of the shutdown, the virus, the economic free fall, and more. Social justice, bigotry, built into the social fabric of this nation, and the world at large. These bring great pain and sorrow to the world, for how can we live lives of freedom and justice, when there are such different rules, for different peoples, based on skin color, ethnicity, religion or beliefs? When white men are given the best, Asian and Latino less, black men less still and native peoples and women, the least of all. This year, though stressful, finds many hearing and seeing these issues more clearly with a desire to change these sins. That is until they are politicized.
Political polarization, along with the economic collapse, has been as corrosive and painful as the virus this year. I am embarrassed for us, to see we are adrift, far from the shores of 1776, as societal values have been overlaid by a thoughtless reliance on technology, placing business and economic growth ahead of community service, putting the bottom line over the needs of the common good. As we hear in Dickens’ "A Christmas Carol," as Marley responds to Scrooge,
'But you were always a good man of business, Jacob,' faltered Scrooge, who now began to apply this to himself.
'Business!' cried the Ghost, wringing its hands again. 'Mankind was my business. The common welfare was my business; charity, mercy, forbearance, and benevolence, were, all, my business. The dealings of my trade were but a drop of water in the comprehensive ocean of my business!'
`At this time of the rolling year,' the spectre said `I suffer most. Why did I walk through crowds of fellow-beings with my eyes turned down, and never raise them to that blessed Star which led the Wise Men to a poor abode! Were there no poor homes to which its light would have conducted me!'
So, can God help us with this? Yes. Here’s how —
By our own efforts, we can begin to heal this world and make it a better, more loving, and nurturing place, where there is room for all and where all can be respected and treated equally. This is where the spirit calls us, to serve and renew the world.
When we work to ensure this world, our human society, is as just, as kind, as honest and as welcoming as possible, then we can truly say that God is on our side.
This is the work, the call that Jesus, God and the spirit ask of us. Be the change you wish to see in this world, bring the very qualities that you would ask for to others, and make this life a heavenly utopia, knowing that it will take many seasons and even generations to make it so. But what better use is there for our time and effort than to remake this world into the Kingdom of Heaven?
Pastor Burke Owens leads the St. Helena United Methodist Church
