The winter solstice has arrived and it is hard to miss the seasonal changes it brings to all of us. Over the last two months the days have slowly grown shorter since the summer solstice in June. I am sure you have noted, especially since daylight savings began last month, the longer hours of darkness, with the annual shift from less light into more dark. On top of this, we have entered the coldest season of the year and generally the rainiest too. How we respond to these major environmental seasonal changes varies quite a bit.
Many of us get super holiday focused, often for Christmas but Advent, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa and other December celebrations can also shift the emphasis away from the cold and dark. These end-of-year holidays are highly valued and acknowledged by our culture, generally seen as super important, not necessarily for their religious or spiritual content but as an end of year release of excitement and revelry and, not least, a major boost to the economy. For many the decorating, shopping, gathering with friends and family is a joyful time. Because it is fun to celebrate, to be with those we love, to give and to get presents.
But there are some who are not so engaged in the holidays, who feel more sadness or loneliness this time of year. Often called the holiday or Christmas blues, this is a time where the lack of light, the cold, the leafless trees, even the focus on shopping and desire to go BIG for the holidays, can be overwhelming, depressing or, at the very least, irritating. So what to do? How to cope with the change of seasons, the pressure of the holidays, the ending of the old year with a new one just around the corner?
It is helpful to acknowledge where we find ourselves this time of year. Shorter days and longer nights mean more indoor time generally with less physical activity outside and greater amounts of activity inside. Less light can provoke anxiety, cold is uncomfortable, shorter days ensures that it is harder to get as much done as was possible in the longer, earlier days of the year. The winter solstice asks us to slow down, to be quiet and still. To practice sitting by the hearthside, taking it easy, reflecting and enjoying the moment. The very things we never seem to have time for most of the year, this season provides. Having the time to enjoy the quiet, receptive moments is a real gift. These shorter days and longer nights offer new and healthy ways to use our time in a calmer and more restful manner, as the days begin to lengthen and the light returns.
The Christmas holidays can appear to ask the opposite, that we get busier, louder, more active in order to be the best at celebrating, the most extreme at gift giving or decorating the house so completely that it is unrecognizable. For some, these choices are the right ones. But for others, perhaps for many, these end-of-year holidays can be fun while also a burden, a time for giving and spending that puts us in a hole, a time for chasing the Christmas unicorn of happiness and fulfillment, with little chance of catching it.
So instead give yourself a very precious gift this season. The gift of time, the gift of listening, the gift of recognizing who you are and what you need. The gift of friendship, the gift of joy at all you already have, the gift of peace and the gift of recognizing what you truly need to live a richer and more contented life. These great transformative gifts, the ones that only we can give to ourselves, are the real treasures of the season. For they are freely given and always available. But you first need to see them, to recognize them, to understand their worth.
You may find them in church or at brunch, with friends or strangers, in giving or in receiving, sitting quietly or hiking through the hills or even in the mall. These gifts are of the spirit; of time, of quiet, peace and stillness. They shine at the top of the tree like a star or under the mistletoe like an angel’s blessing. Look for them this holiday season and treasure them for they will give you more than any app, device or gift card ever could.
Burke Owens is the pastor at the Saint Helena United Methodist Church at 1310 Adams St., at the corner of Oak. Worship services are held Sundays at 10 a.m., with other programs and groups during the week. All are welcome here. A Winter Solstice program with music will be held at 6 p.m., Friday, Dec. 21. Go to sthelenaumc.org or call 707-963-2839 for more information.