Burke Owens is the pastor at the Saint Helena United Methodist Church at 1310 Adams St., at the corner of Oak. Worship services are held Sundays at 10 a.m., with other programs and groups during the week. All are welcome here. A Winter Solstice program with music will be held at 6 p.m., Friday, Dec. 21. Go to sthelenaumc.org or call 707-963-2839 for more information.