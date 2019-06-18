* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The Rev. Canon Charles Dillon is rector of St. Stephen’s Anglican Church 1250 Oakville Grade in Rutherford. Services are at 8:30 a.m., said Mass, and 10:30 a.m., Choral Mass with organ and music. Evening Prayer, Wednesday 6 p.m. For information, call the church 707-944-8915, Rector 707-953-9369, visit ststephensoakville.org and facebook.com/StStephensOakville.