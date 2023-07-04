Have you ever just stopped for a second, right in the middle of the day, and thought: “Wow, it is great to be alive!”?

I do occasionally, and I’m always amazed. Life is a pretty good thing. We have a lot to be thankful for, even the ability to thank. “Every good and perfect gift is from above, coming down from the Father of the heavenly lights, who does not change like shifting shadows.” (James 1:17)

As the saying goes, some things you just can’t change. Many people have tried and many more will try, but all to no avail. The created cannot change the Creator. It’s impossible! No one can change Jesus, although Jesus can change us. “Jesus Christ is the same yesterday and today and forever.” (Hebrews 13:8)

How thankful we can be that Jesus is constant and consistent. Jesus has faithfully led His believers throughout history. Jesus doesn’t change with the tide of public opinion in this sinful world. Nor is he a situational god. Jesus is with us through the good times and bad times of life. Psalms 46:1 says, “God is our refuge and strength, an ever-present help in trouble.”

The God who parted the Red Sea, who healed lepers, who answers prayers, who created everything, including you and me, is the same God we worship today! We can be thankful to Jesus for being unchanging and much, much more.

“For all that God in mercy sends; For health and children, home and friends, For comfort in the time of need, For every kindly word and deed, For happy thoughts and holy talk, For guidance in our daily walk, For everything give thanks!

“For beauty in this world of ours, For verdant grass and lovely flowers, For song of birds, for hum of bees, For refreshing summer breeze, For hill and plain, for streams and wood, for the great ocean’s mighty flood, For everything give thanks!

“For sweet sleep which comes with night, For the returning morning’s light, For the bright sun that shines on high, For the stars glittering in the sky, For these and everything we see, O Lord, our hearts we lift to thee. For everything give thanks!” (Helen Isabella Tupper)

Our Lifegiver really is incredible. The list of love could go on and on, but the single act of Jesus being crucified on the cross for our sins, to save our lives, is enough for me. His only crime: Guilty of love? At some McDonald’s fast-food restaurants, they post a tally on their signs like “300 Billion Hamburgers Served.” If Jesus were to have a sign it would read, “Everyone Who Has Ever Lived Served!”

Mark 10:45 tells us, “For even the Son of Man did not come to be served, but to serve, and to give his life as a ransom for many.”

Isn’t it nice to have Jesus? Isn’t it nice to be loved and offered forgiveness? I am full of gratitude for the life Jesus has given me. He gives us freedom from the sins of the world.

The years roll by. Life often passes without notice. My prayer is that each day of precious, fragile life will be a “Thank You, Jesus Day.” A thank-you for even being able to live. A thanks for just being there and for being constant.

In life, the main thing is to keep the main thing the main thing!