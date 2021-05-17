Thursday Pulpit: The mystery of our soul

Our soul is light, delicate, ephemeral, so much so that it can be difficult at times to see that it even exists. In contrast, our physical selves are quite solid, weighty and intractably held by gravity, so naturally we may believe the body is the only reality for us. The sense of sight, sound, touch and smell and the action of mind are overridingly powerful. As a result, other aspects of our awareness or experience, such as soul, can appear distant from this seemingly real, physical moment.

But the real, the true, the genuine is not only what we can perceive physically or sensually. If that were the case, we would be even more like the machines that some futurists predict we are becoming, more cyborg than soul, revealing a greater degree of device with a lesser percentage of incarnation.

Generally, we engage with life through the agency of three essential forms. The physical body (the fully bounded self), the Soul (an expansive and less restricted awareness), and finally the Spirit (a consciousness with no personal or spatial identity). Soul is the animating life force that lives within and around the physical, an awareness that expands out far beyond the limits of the corporeal self. As a result, the soul has a responsiveness and ability to be conscious at a greater distance, gaining knowledge and experience while without physical structure or boundaries.