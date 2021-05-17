Thursday Pulpit: The mystery of our soul

Our soul is light, delicate, ephemeral, so much so that it can be difficult at times to see that it even exists. In contrast, our physical selves are quite solid, weighty and intractably held by gravity, so naturally we may believe the body is the only reality for us. The sense of sight, sound, touch and smell and the action of mind are overridingly powerful. As a result, other aspects of our awareness or experience, such as soul, can appear distant from this seemingly real, physical moment.
But the real, the true, the genuine is not only what we can perceive physically or sensually. If that were the case, we would be even more like the machines that some futurists predict we are becoming, more cyborg than soul, revealing a greater degree of device with a lesser percentage of incarnation.
Generally, we engage with life through the agency of three essential forms. The physical body (the fully bounded self), the Soul (an expansive and less restricted awareness), and finally the Spirit (a consciousness with no personal or spatial identity). Soul is the animating life force that lives within and around the physical, an awareness that expands out far beyond the limits of the corporeal self. As a result, the soul has a responsiveness and ability to be conscious at a greater distance, gaining knowledge and experience while without physical structure or boundaries.
The third form is the spirit which is the most mysterious and least structured of all. It is from the great mystery at the heart of the cosmos, from God directly, sent to teach, guide and advocate, to transform us so that we become less stuck in the physical and more fluidly alive in the spiritual. For though we have a solid identity via our bodies, we have a finer and more expansive self in our soul, and the action of the spirit helps the soul awaken and renew our often-deadened sense of self.
Too often we mistake the physical for reality, for all that really counts, and the soul body awareness is seen as imaginary, rather than imaginal, fantasy instead of different enough to be fantastic. The soul is another way of being, another layer or level in concert with the physical not in opposition to it, or instead of it.
Our soul can help us access the spirit and at times the spirit can assist us in finding our soul. The physical can also support this; thus exercise, yoga, hard work and other practices that bring our awareness to a stable present point. In reality, we cannot actually separate these segments — body, soul, spirit — for each are in active relationship all the time. Like our awareness of God, we simply forget or do not know what they are doing or how they are engaging.
Physically, we are not conscious of our heart pumping, our oxygen levels, the amount of active serotonin hormones in our system or the thread of thoughts we hold at a lower level of our awareness. Similarly, we do not track the soul’s response to the body experience, the body’s response to the soul experience, or how the spirit might, right now, be touching us, bringing new life.
The soul is part of us, similar to the body, yet part of spirit too. It is us yet not us, or perhaps to be more precise, it’s who we are beyond our bodies, beyond our egos, and so it’s a part of us we may not recognize. For its boundaries are more fluid, its understanding less personal or ego driven, its awareness more boundless than what we take ourselves to be. In reality, soul is where our earthly self and our Godly self actually meet.
Jesus, and all the great masters, saints and prophets, ask us to be more filled with God and less concerned about our accomplishments, our self-importance, our fears and worries. The soul can help us with this, for the soul is naturally attuned with Jesus’ way of being present, compassionate, patient, and kind.
By definition, the soul is fluid, unstuck, boundless, works without conscious direction, brings new and unexpected insights, connects to the spirit and acts as a doorway to our own conscious, mindful understanding. Over time, it brings us to understandings and realizations that are beyond our physical or mental abilities, for it is powered by grace. The soul is a great gift and we are asked to honor it and let its godly awareness transform us to the best of its ability. May this be so for each of us, today and always.
