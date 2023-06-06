Perhaps the most profound chapters of Scripture are found in John chapters 14-17. Here the Savior outlines the hopes and expectations He has for all of His Father’s children.

The time in the life of Jesus Christ found in these chapters occurs just prior to His anticipated departure from this world as He promises His Disciples to leave in His absence a comforter, even the Holy Ghost. The Apostle John, in these four chapters, allows us to be somewhat of a “fly on the wall,” to experience this most tender exchange with his Apostles.

The Holy Ghost, the third member of the Godhead, is promised to fill the role the Savior filled during His ministry as Advocate, Direction Provider, and as a comforter when the challenges of life make us weary and weak. Too often, when we’re overcome by the issues that make life difficult, we fail to seek and follow the comfort and guidance that the Holy Spirit can provide in our lives. He says that “He will not leave us comfortless,” suggesting that the Holy Ghost will be available to advocate, support, and bless our lives. Clearly, in many ways, the Holy Spirit/Holy Ghost takes on in our lives a supportive role to the Savior in being our advocate, supporter and comforter.

In John 14:6, He shares with his Apostles that “I am the way, the truth, and the life; no man cometh unto the Father, but by me.” It is important to note that He says He is the “way,” and not the destination. He is the “way” back to the Father. As Christians believe, our objective in sharing the Gospel of Christ is to bring our Father’s children to Christ, and through Him, back to our Heavenly Father. He asks us to love Him and His Father, and to demonstrate that love by “keeping His commandments” and thereby become slowly and surely “more like Him.”

The Savior’s Apostles were confused about His words, knowing that He reminded them that He and His Father are one in unity, faith, and power. When He asks them to “Abide in Christ” (John 15:4), He uses the analogy of the vine, something with which most of us in the Napa Valley are quite familiar, and explains that those who “Abide” in Him, who are trying to become like Him, can take full advantage of the sacrifice He ultimately makes for all of us. His atonement is the powerful gift we’ve all been given which gives us the opportunity to return to be with Him and His Father.

Throughout these four chapters in John, Jesus emphasizes His unity and “oneness” with His Father, which helps us recognize the importance of “abiding” with Him. In weekly opportunities members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are allowed to partake of the Lord’s Sacrament, during which we covenant with Him to “always remember Him,” a behavior that supports our efforts to be more like Him. As important as it is to have a relationship to Jesus Christ, He reminds us in these four chapters that we learn about and draw closer to the Father through our focus and remembrance on the Savior.

The Savior’s words in chapter 17 of John, the Great Intercessory Prayer, restates His relationship with the Father and Christ’s role in connecting us with His and our Heavenly Father. In this powerful prayer (conversation) with His Father, Jesus again reminds us that He lived on this earth “to do the will of His Father.” He says in John 17:3 that “this is life eternal, that they (meaning us) might know thee the only true God, and Jesus Christ whom thou hast sent.” In Chapter 17, John, in repeating the Lord’s prayer to his Father, reminds us of the unity and “oneness” Jesus enjoys with His Father and with the Holy Ghost, a relationship and condition that we, too, can experience through our efforts to demonstrate His love by loving and supporting our Father’s children for, as He says, “that which ye have done unto the least of these, my brethren, ye have done it unto Me.”

Life can be difficult at times, but nothing will bring us greater happiness and potential eternal joy than continued efforts to be more like our Savior, Jesus Christ, and serve one another.