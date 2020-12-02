Thursday Pulpit: The proof is in the pudding

In preparing for the festivities and merriment of the Christmas season, I’m reminded of the deeper meaning of this holiday.
For me, Christmas isn’t just about celebrating the birth of Jesus, but making sure that his example of unconditional love remains at the forefront of my activities — and not just during the holidays, but throughout the year! After all, it’s this example that continues to show me and so many others — even those who don’t consider themselves to be religious — a clear path to a genuine and lasting sense of happiness, health, and harmony.
Jesus acknowledged God, divine Love, as the source of all his works, including his many healings of others, saying, “The Son can do nothing of himself, but what he seeth the Father do … “ (John 5:19). And God speaks about His infinite and eternal presence through the prophet Isaiah, where we read, “I am the first, and I am the last; and beside me there is no God” (Isaiah 44:6). So I asked myself, “If God was the source of Jesus’ works, and God is eternal, would it be reasonable to expect practical proof of this same divine allness today?
I say, “The proof is in the pudding.” For me this means that if the healings Jesus performed were the result of his connection to his heavenly Father, then we can experience this same connection today. In the Oxford Dictionary of Proverbs, the original saying is actually, “The proof of the pudding is in the eating.” Translated: “The true worth of something can only be tested by experiencing it.”
During my many years of studying the life of Jesus, I have had numerous occasions to prove the viability of his teachings, which have healed, restored, and blessed me. Looking to his example for guidance during the current pandemic has proven to be especially beneficial.
While worry, concern, and fear have tried to paralyze my thought, I’ve found these words of Jesus to be both comforting and encouraging: “Ye shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free” (John 8:32). Jesus assures us that we can trust God and that He knows what we need. “Fear not, little flock,” said Jesus, “for it is your Father’s good pleasure to give you the kingdom” (Luke 12:32).
The blessings that come from having complete confidence in God are plenteous in nature. By seeking God first as the source of all good, we open our lives to the harmony, joy, and peace that He bestows.
My heart is filled with gratitude for Jesus Christ, who provided a practical and lasting foundation to guide us. Mary Baker Eddy, who founded the Christian Science Church, writes in “Science and Health with Key to the Scriptures,” “Life is, like Christ, ‘the same yesterday, and to-day, and forever’” (p. 249).
Christmas is a wondrous time to be reminded that Christ is always present and comes to free us all every moment of every day. How can we know this? “The proof is in the pudding.”
Kathy Ball is a member of First Church of Christ, Scientist, Napa, located at 2210 Second Street. Given the current health issues, in-person church services have been suspended. For information about attending the Zoom services please look online at cschurchnapa@gmail.com or call 707 255-5255. Online services are also available at christianscience.com.
