Thursday Pulpit: The proof is in the pudding

In preparing for the festivities and merriment of the Christmas season, I’m reminded of the deeper meaning of this holiday.

For me, Christmas isn’t just about celebrating the birth of Jesus, but making sure that his example of unconditional love remains at the forefront of my activities — and not just during the holidays, but throughout the year! After all, it’s this example that continues to show me and so many others — even those who don’t consider themselves to be religious — a clear path to a genuine and lasting sense of happiness, health, and harmony.

Jesus acknowledged God, divine Love, as the source of all his works, including his many healings of others, saying, “The Son can do nothing of himself, but what he seeth the Father do … “ (John 5:19). And God speaks about His infinite and eternal presence through the prophet Isaiah, where we read, “I am the first, and I am the last; and beside me there is no God” (Isaiah 44:6). So I asked myself, “If God was the source of Jesus’ works, and God is eternal, would it be reasonable to expect practical proof of this same divine allness today?