Thursday Pulpit: The reason for the season

The whole celebration of Christmas as we know it today began with Mary giving birth to Jesus Christ. God handpicked Mary to mother his son. She had done nothing to deserve such a great honor. Yet Mary faithfully said “yes” to God’s plan for her life.

An angel appeared to Mary and said, “Do not be afraid, Mary, you have found favor with God. You will be with child and give birth to a son, and you are to give him the name Jesus. He will be great and will be called the Son of the Most High … His kingdom will never end.”

“How will this be,” Mary asked the angel, “since I am a virgin?”

The angel answered, “The Holy Spirit will come upon you, and the power of the Most High will overshadow you … For nothing is impossible with God.”

“I am the Lord’s servant,” Mary replied. “May it be to me as you have said” (Luke 1:29-38).

When you say yes to God it usually involves sacrifice, and it certainly did for Mary. She had to endure the doubts of her fiancé and the scorn of people who saw her pregnant before marriage. It meant bearing the pains of childbirth and then fleeing to Egypt to protect her baby from Herod’s soldiers. Worst of all, it meant watching her son die on a cross!

Our last glimpse of Mary’s life is found in Acts 1:14. After the resurrection, Mary and the disciples are praying for the Holy Spirit Jesus had promised. Mary realized the baby that once was in her arms now was spiritually holding her. Besides being her child, Jesus was her Lord. Mary again said yes.

There is a lot to profit from listening to a prophet. Many years before the birth of the Christ child, the prophet Isaiah foretold of the impacting event in chapter 7, verse 14. Isaiah called him Immanuel, which means “God with us” (Matthew 1:23). However, most did not listen to the prophecy, but instead crucified the Son of God. It is important to understand the prophecies for us in the 21st century. Jesus himself gave signs of the end of the world in Matthew 24. There are many other prophecies throughout the Bible.

“For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life. For God did not send his Son into the world to condemn the world, but to save the world through him” (John 3:16-17). Jesus’ sinless life and death can bring salvation from our sinful lives. Indeed, God is with us today!

What we’re really celebrating during this rather hectic, festive season is Jesus’ birthday. Happy birthday! The heart of Christmas is Jesus — a living, beating heart. And although he died a cruel earthly death on a cross, he’s a living Savior for us in heaven. Dorothy Day wrote, “The greatest challenge of the day is: how to bring about a revolution of the heart, a revolution which has to start with each one of us?” The answer is Jesus, who changes hearts and changes lives.

The Magi, or Wise Men, followed the star in the east until it stopped over the place where Jesus the Messiah was. “On coming to the house, they saw the child and his mother Mary, and they bowed down and worshipped him. Then they opened their treasures and presented him with gifts of gold and of incense and of myrrh” (Matthew 2:11). Today, wise men still seek Jesus.

Let’s always remember the very first Christmas. Let’s remember Mary’s Christmas, the sacrifices involved and how she humbly and faithfully said “yes” to God. Is God asking you to say “yes”?

May Christmas, the most wonderful time of the year, be less about material gifts and more about eternal ones.