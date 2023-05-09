“Gratitude is riches. Complaint is poverty,” American entertainer Doris Day liked to say — an indication, perhaps, of her appreciation for the lyrics of the hymn from which this phrase was likely borrowed:

“Our gratitude is riches, / Complaint is poverty, / Our trials bloom in blessings, / They test our constancy. / O, life from joy is minted, / An everlasting gold, / True gladness is the treasure / That grateful hearts will hold.” (Vivian Burnett, Christian Science Hymnal, Hymn 249)

Day’s own life certainly bore this out, having established herself as a beloved and hugely successful singer and actress, despite facing a number of significant challenges both personal and professional. “I love to laugh. It is the only way to live,” said Day. “Enjoy each day — it’s not coming back; I want to smile and make people laugh.”

Although there are those who see gratitude as simply a reflection of one’s ability to maintain a positive outlook, or as a means to personal enrichment, I see it instead as having its source in God, in divine Love; as a light at the end of a long and dark tunnel of disappointment; as an irresistible acknowledgment of God’s infinite goodness; as an expression of one’s unwavering faith in God’s great love and mercy for each of us.

Given her own well-documented faith in God, I have to think that this is how Doris Day saw gratitude as well.

Having grown up with the aforementioned hymn by Vivian Burnett, I’m accustomed to using it as a way to keep my thoughts focused on gratitude to God and for His son Jesus Christ for all they have to offer humanity in finding resolutions to all sorts of challenges, including health issues, loneliness and despair.

Mary Baker Eddy, the discoverer and founder of Christian Science, provides an inspired definition of gratitude, where she writes, “What is gratitude but a powerful camera obscura, a thing focusing light where love, memory, and all within the human heart is present to manifest light” (The First Church of Christ, Scientist and Miscellany, p.164).

A wonderful example of this happened one rainy afternoon while I was sitting in my family room, thinking about all the things that were going wrong in my life and ruminating over a lack of finances. “I have faith in God,” I insisted. “So why isn’t He intervening on my behalf to make things better?”

As the rain pounded down on my roof, my thought turned to gratitude for being secure and safe inside my home. I also thought about Jesus and how he often thanked God even before the lives of those who called on him for healing were restored. It was then that my thought turned the corner from a sense of want and woe to praising God for all the good I was sure He had in store for my family and me. I felt such joy and confidence.

The blessings did come, proving to me the riches of being grateful.