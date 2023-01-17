Thursday Pulpit: The season of Epiphany

“The Peace of God, which passeth all understanding, keep our hearts and minds in the knowledge and love of God, and of His Son, Jesus Christ.”

It’s now our Epiphany season. We are contemplating how the Second Person of the Holy Trinity, the Logos, is revealed to us and all mankind. Epiphany is the revealing, the drawing aside of the curtain between us and God’s reality.

As long as 4,000 years ago, men have been seeking God to reveal Himself. Many prophecies have prepared the way; in fact, all of the Old Testament is a prophecy, a foretelling of the purposes of our Creator God. We consider it to be Christocentric, or all about the Christ, Jesus Christ.

There are many signs. The royal lineages of David are woven together. A star hovers over the earth drawing the wisest of the Gentles to worship a child. Hosts of Angels announce the Incarnation to the humblest of men, shepherds in open fields guarding their flocks. The evil hearts of darkness stir in alarm and begin to shed innocent infants’ blood searching for the Holy Child. Simeon rejoices in the Temple to see God’s salvation. The doctors of the Temple are confounded and amazed by the wisdom and stature of a 12-year-old boy.

A time of growing up passes. Then the last of the great Old Testament prophets, St. John the Baptist, announces the beginning of Our Lord’s ministry. Many epiphanies, many “reveals” shine forth in His miracles, healings and mercy. God, Who is among us, explains Who He is and how His Kingdom works — and how we are to belong to it. His disciples actually witness His glorious Transfiguration. We all witnessed His cosmos-shattering life sacrifice, His very real death on an execution cross. And then we saw His very real Resurrection — and Ascension to the Throne of God Almighty. And from there He intercedes for us and gathers us spiritually to Himself.

And that’s just the beginning of the story. Because God’s active presence is sent to us in the Holy Ghost, the Holy Spirit, and will enter everyone who will accept His Lordship. This creates the Church Militant on earth and confirms the existence of the Church Triumphant in Heaven. Now the Great Epiphany, the great revealing of the Triune God is His Church. And we know that is — us! Wherever the Holy Spirit has been accepted becomes the Presence of God on earth. The Light of Christ is carried by and shone forth by believing Christians of all ages. We are to be the lenses through which the light of Christ shines upon the whole world — and everyone in it.

And how in God’s grace are we supposed to do that? It isn’t so much in the doing as it is in the allowing. We each live out our “be it unto me according to Thy Word” moments and lives. In our Epistle, St. Paul gives us quite a list of character traits we are to cultivate — and some very practical advice on how to go about having that peace that passes all understanding. He believes we can do this in spite of whatever the world is throwing at us. We can even, he says, bless our enemies instead of cursing them. Which means completely redirecting our human nature inclination from self-defense — to wanting God’s will to be manifested in their lives. This is all very lofty and grand and seems impossible to all but the rarest of Saints. But the point is, it isn’t impossible for any of us. What we are to do is allow the Holy Spirit to move in our lives on our scale, within the dimensions of our times here on earth. Our Lord didn’t teleport from place to place. He walked with His friends and disciples. Everything happened on our scale of understanding.

Think about it. Right now we are in the midst of that honest love, that shunning of evil, that living out the love of the good. None of us could do this by ourselves, but we don’t have to. We have the accumulated wisdom of 4,000-plus years of sincere folks like us seeking God and being given solid timeless patterns of approach to the Throne. We start by being brutally honest about ourselves. We cast off the spiritual dirt and wash ourselves clean of sin. And then we can celebrate and feast on the ultimate Good … Our Lord Jesus Christ! From the messy places of our lives, we can touch Him and be refreshed by Him.

Did you know that you were doing this just by considering all this and showing up faithfully and with your good intentions? Well, you are. That’s where you will find that peace that passes all understanding that will last all your days, and eternity beyond.