Thursday Pulpit: The season of Triduum and gratitude

Welcome to November! Cynthia Bourgeault, Christian teacher and mystic, tells us of the season of Triduum. Oct. 31 through Nov. 2 form a Triduum, a term usually applied to those three days at the heart of the Holy Week celebration: Maundy Thursday, Good Friday, and the great Vigil of Easter (Triduum means “three days").

However, the autumn Triduum’s three days encompass Halloween (Oct. 31), All Saints Day (Nov. 1), and All Souls Day (Nov. 2). Though Halloween is by and large celebrated as a secular holiday and All Saints and All Souls are relatively unknown, they do comprise their own sacred passage.

In the fall Triduum the movement is inward, downward and still. The days are shortening, the leaves have fallen, and the earth draws once again into itself. Everything in the natural world confronts us with reminders of our own mortality. In this dark and inward season, there is little that encourages us to transcend death; we must linger in the dark and allow the dawning recognition of our own fragility.

And yet amid this broody season of dark inwardness, the days do offer themselves as a journey. Halloween, that great druidic celebration, is often lost in excess and revelry. But if you pay attention, it is asking us to acknowledge the false self, to let the “ghoulies, ghosties, and things that go bump in the night” frolic with no cause for alarm. The shadow faced, we are free on Nov. 1 to move into that exquisite place, the mystical communion of saints. All Saints is the thinnest of the thin places between heaven and earth, where the boundaries between this world and the next open, allowing the sacred to be discovered in its joyful mystery.

From there, we are invited to Nov. 2 to acknowledge and grieve the people who have left our lives (family, friends, helpers and lovers), preparing ourselves to live deeply and courageously “at the intersection of the timeless with time.”

In the quiet, brown time of the year, these fall Triduum days are an invitation to do the profound inner work: to face our shadows and deep fears, to know in ourselves that which already lies beyond death, to drink at its fountain, then to move back into our lives again, both humbled and steadied by that which lies beyond both light and dark, beyond life and death.

We can more readily accomplish this by uncovering a special gift, one sometimes lost in the middle of our busy lives. That is gratitude, an essential ingredient if we hope to connect deeply with the spirit and establish a meaningful life. Gratitude serves as a doorway, one that allows us to bypass much of the clutter and debris that gets in the way of real change. For gratitude is acknowledging what we already have with thanks and recognizing what we receive in appreciation. When we are focused on the day to day, on the important but not essential, we can easily miss the constant flow of gifts that come our way. But when we stop and listen, then we may notice all that occurs which we cannot really account for. The life we lead, the unique opportunities that arise, the blessings often easy to overlook, all are miracles when we really consider them.

November is the last full month of fall, but also the month of Thanksgiving when we stop and give thanks for all we have. One thing to be grateful for is our ego, the structure within us that keeps us focused on ourselves, our goals, our needs. The ego is part of life, a necessary part, especially as we grow up and learn to support and care for ourselves. Ego reminds us to stay focused, to get the job done, to learn and improve our abilities. But at some point, we need to put the ego aside, to control it so it does not become the boss of us. For the ego, by definition, cannot focus on anything but itself, sees no value in anything but itself. The ego wears blinders, and if it is not the center of conversation, it won’t listen. So, it is most important that we train ourselves to keep the ego under control, train it to listen and follow direction, not the other way around.

As the ego leads to selfishness, so an open heart and mind lead to selflessness, to understanding and to gratitude. We cannot help but feel freer and more empathetic when we open our mind and heart to life’s challenges. When this openness occurs, we may find that life flows more easily, we find fewer constrictions, as an open gentleness influences how we engage with life. This takes place in our relationships also. For example, a friend tells us about their current troubles in life. The ego would choose to simply pay lip service to the friend, mumble a few words of comfort, before bringing the discussion back to itself. But the open heart and mind will more likely sit with the friend, bringing its inherent patience and care as a gift to them, and so listen with compassion and empathy.

The ego is like an awesome app on our phone or tablet, a brilliant new piece of software for our computer. It is a tool, not a teacher or a leader; the ego cannot, with rare exceptions, recognize gratitude. Only our open hearts and minds can recognize gratitude, honor our thankfulness, and feel appreciation. Its gifts are many and varied, but we must practice recognizing gratitude if we are to value, learn and grow from it.

This holiday season, especially at Thanksgiving, try recognizing gratitude in yourself, and practice looking for it in others too. Notice it in your children, in your partner, in your friends and in the world around you. If you do not see it often enough, then practice it by bringing it to others. Practice gratitude by being gratitude; recognize it in others by seeing it in yourself first. Thankfulness for what we have, and gratitude for all that comes our way: This is how to bring God, Christ and spirit into a world desperately in need of these blessings.