Thursday Pulpit: The transforming power of love

We live in such strange and unusual times. Yet not so different from how life was yesterday or last year or last decade or last century or even last millennium. I would make the case that not that much has changed. Any of us may find ourselves thinking about the good old days, which could be the '90s or the '70s or the '50s or the 1850s. That point of view states that the past was a golden age, while today it’s all gone to H-E-double toothpicks in a handbasket! But really, what is truly distinct about the human condition and our place in the universe today as compared to any number of earlier times? Not that much, from where I sit.

Many things have changed over the last decades or centuries, but overall, not humans themselves. I would put aside the massive developments in technology, in population growth, in environmental degradation and collapse, in political stalemate, economic imbalance and the continued presence of COVID with all its variants. These are all very real and serious situations that require humanity to find solutions and work together to do so. But even with all these challenges, I believe we humans have not changed significantly over the course of our existence. We are more alike as a species and a society, as compared to older iterations, then we might realize.

Let us begin with how people consciously relate to life and their place in it. I find most of the time we believe family is first, friends second, country or place third and the mystery of life, that is God, the cosmos, etc., out aways at tenth place. I believe this is true for most of us, even those who are religiously minded, that go to church and practice good Christian behavior. For we are a species that feels best and safest in connection with one another, and so we identify groups we can be a part of, be held by and, hopefully, loved by too. This is normal and perhaps is even how we are built; in the depths of our DNA, marrow and brain stem, we desire to connect.

We connect with those we know better than any other, our families, the group we are born into, the ones who are flesh of our flesh. Friends are similar except for the astonishing fact that we find them, and they find us! That desire to bond and connect lives in us, carrying each one of us beyond our family of origin, to new relations. Friends, like family, are a special gift in this life, and relationships may change over time, solid connections are what we treasure.

Country, nation, the place we identify with deeply — this also has a strong hold on us. How we relate and think of ourselves, and how we think and relate to others, those who share our identity or those who do not. Like family, the sense of place, of who we are as a people, ethnically, culturally, religiously, and by race, orientation, or ability, is deep down in who we take ourselves to be. This identity begins when we are generally quite young, growing up in us within our family setting, in fact often an extension of those same primary relationships.

Religion or spirituality or philosophy — these are the places where we seek to relate to life and our place in the cosmos or God. Often these journeys take place within us, and with a group or community of faith that values the search for meaning and connection with the infinite. We may go to church or worship to honor this connection and renew it, for it feeds us in some way, just as our family gatherings, or joining friends, feeds us. To live in relationship with one another is necessary, and if we cannot meet or worship or practice fellowship regularly, we feel the loss in our self. One reason the pandemic has been so hard is that it limits our ability to be with those we care about, causing much emotional stress and fatigue.

Our relationships, values and identities are key to who we think and believe we are. No matter how far our technology has developed, or the complex wonders of this fantastically material age, or the cost this first-world lifestyle has on the planet and its species, we still act as though our actions have no effect outside of our own existence. Ultimately, this is the very nub of the problem, that we have not changed as a people, as a society, as a consciously aware humanity over the millenniums. We generally continue to think and act for our own interests alone, rather than considering the needs and value of others. This is the sticking point in our development as a civilization, the edge in evolution that we continue to struggle with. Too often we think that loyalty to family, friend, and community are the most important values, the only real values in a world filled with constant change. This is a good point of view for a child or an adolescent, perhaps even a young adult. But if we stop there, in a self-centered relationship with our own needs, without considering the costs of our actions, then this unconscious destruction wreaking havoc in our world will continue.

We are not just bodies, minds and egos, living a brief span before we go. Our bodies and hearts and minds also have a soul, a soul that is eternal and present with us all the time. A soul that connects us to the divine and to the day to day, easily, gracefully, wonderfully. This is the part of our life we have not developed nearly enough, for soul is where we live fully, with abiding awareness with love for all the other souls who exist with us. Scripture can help awaken us to this beautiful call, to be transformed by love;

"When I was a child, I used to speak like a child, reason like a child, think like a child. But now that I have become a man, I’ve put an end to childish things. Now we see a reflection in a mirror; then we will see face-to-face. Now I know partially, but then I will know completely in the same way that I have been completely known. Now faith, hope, and love remain — these three things — and the greatest of these is love." 1 Corinthians 13

When we love, we open to the soul and to its divine awareness of all creation. It may begin with romance, but if we follow love as our guide, it brings us in time to a place where all is united in compassion, justice, grace and creativity. As another great scripture tells us, love is all you need and all you need is love. May love come to fill your life, awakening your soul as it transforms your heart and mind.

